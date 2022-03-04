CS Magoha reacts to atheists' call to stop prayers in schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has responded to atheists who have urged him to ban prayers in schools ahead of the national examinations.

Prof Magoha told the atheists to “go to hell”.

“Atheists are telling me that I should stop prayers in schools, but they should go straight to hell. I’m a believer and we must encourage children to pray. Even before exams, they must pray. We have only stopped prayers coming from outside which also carry other things to come and confuse our children,” said Prof Magoha.

On Wednesday, the Atheists in Kenya Society asked the Ministry of Education to ban compulsory prayers and observation of religious practices in public schools.

The CS further re-emphasised the ban against distributing food to candidates and branded success cards from politicians during the exams.

Prof Magoha instead advised politicians and other well-wishers who want to distribute food donations to the candidates to link up with his ministry.