Anne Waiguru’s huge gamble in joining ‘Hustler Nation’

Did Kirinyaga County governor Anne Waiguru make the smartest move yet of her short political career, or will she live to rue the day she defected from the ruling Jubilee Party to join the estranged Deputy President William Ruto’s camp?

The jury is out, and only the August 2022 General Election will tell.

What is not in doubt, however, is that Ms Waiguru yesterday made a big move when she joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, becoming DP Ruto’s most senior elected political point person in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru joins Ruto's UDA party

The political shift, coming only two-and-a-half months since she endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s presidential candidacy at the Nakuru ‘Azimio la Umoja’ launch, inflicted a political blow on the opposition chief’s efforts to make inroads into the mountain region.

The ODM chief has in recent months built momentum and won the public support of most of Mt Kenya governors in his yet-to-be announced 2022 presidential bid. Ms Waiguru’s move to UDA is seen to bolster the DP’s campaigns, robbing Mr Odinga of a valuable ally.

Strained relationship

The Mt Kenya region’s vote is expected to play a pivotal role in the 2022 fortunes of both the DP and Mr Odinga.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary confirmed at a Nakuru fete recently an end to her strained relationship with Mr Odinga, who was at the forefront of calling her out after the exposé of the multimillion-shilling National Youth Service corruption scandal.

Ms Waiguru was even among Jubilee leaders who campaigned for the ODM party candidate Imran Okoth, who eventually won the Kibra by-election in 2019 and has been a key supporter of the Handshake between Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.

While welcoming Ms Waiguru to UDA, the DP was keen to project his big political catch on a day the country marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 repeat presidential election for what she brings to the table, as well as for what she will deny the Odinga team.

Waiguru: In politics, you must be very careful to stay relevant

The governor has previously been vocal over remarks declaring that Central Kenya is ready for an Odinga presidency, saying that her sentiments echo those held by President Kenyatta.

Politicians associated with DP Ruto have in the past labelled the Handshake as a ploy by political “dynasties” to block the DP from ascending to power.

The DP declared that winning over Ms Waiguru was not accidental. It was intended to weaken the Handshake ideology, with a view to strengthening his campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election, he said.

He claimed there are more politicians sympathetic to his cause, but who are at this time afraid of decamping to his party for fear of political persecution.

“As you have said, you’ve been waiting for this moment; even us on the other side we’ve also been waiting. We all knew it’s going to happen and when was the problem. It takes courageous leaders to make serious decisions.

“Many would rather make peace with mediocrity rather than be bold and make decisions that shape the future of this country,” the DP stated at his Karen residence where he received the governor into his party.

Ms Waiguru said the DP enjoys massive support across the central Kenya region and country, which she attributed to his sociable and down-to-earth approach.

She implied that her decision was a shrewd political move informed by the decision of her supporters, claiming those who secretly support the DP will soon show their cards in the open.

“I’ve even spoken to those on the other side who haven’t officially said they’re moving and asked if it’s a betrayal if I moved. The response I got is that in politics you must stay relevant and listen to your people because if you don’t you lose out. We’ve made up our minds that we are crossing over,” Ms Waiguru said.

Mount Kenya governors James Nyoro (Kiambu), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Martin Wambora (Embu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) have all publicly declared their support for Mr Odinga.

Flip-flopping

Murang’a’s Mwangi wa Iria is already campaigning for the presidency, while Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga is yet to declare his political stand.

Ms Waiguru’s decision to join UDA after weeks of flip-flopping could mean she hopes to get Ruto backing to retain her governor seat.

The new development could complicate matters for Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, a Ruto ally, who is also eyeing the party’s ticket to replace Ms Waiguru.

The governor says she has received offers to be presidential running mate ahead of the 2022 polls but has not given any commitment to any specific candidate. By Joining UDA, she could also be eyeing the slot.

Prof Macharia Munene, who teaches at the United States International University and is a commentator on political affairs, told the Nation Ms Waiguru’s defection is sure to cause jitters and excitement in political circles.

He argued that the defection by the governor is a wake-up call to Jubilee and ODM parties.

“The move is symbolic and importantly so for UDA. Although it does not lock out ODM from the region because the party enjoys whatever support it has gotten, it’s a blow to Jubilee because she was vocal,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Pro-Ruto leaders welcomed the defection, terming it a big boost to UDA.

“The defection will totally change the politics of the county. In the next one month, politicians who were elected on Jubilee will start crossing over to UDA. The UDA political wave is unstoppable,” Ndia MP George Kariuki said.

Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang’ara termed it a democratic right of the county boss to join UDA.

But Kenyatta allies downplayed the defection, saying his political support in the region is still intact.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu poured cold water on DP Ruto’s apparent big catch.

“Waiguru says she’s in UDA because Kirinyaga people are there. Assuming she’s right, Kirinyaga people are there because someone (Ngirici) did the heavy lifting and moved them from where Waiguru was, to where she’s now followed them to. Question is, if Ngirici defected from UDA and took the people with her, would she also leave and follow them? That’s not leadership,” he said.

Fatal error of judgment

Kieni MP Kanini Kega said the defection was merely a confirmation of a stand she had already taken.

“She has made a fatal error of judgement since she confused her unpopularity in Kirinyaga to be the unpopularity of the party,” Mr Kega said.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni said her political move was of no consequence. “Her heart was not in it. There is no need to stay with someone in our camp who doesn’t agree with us. We encourage others like her who don’t agree with us to leave so that we can put our house in order,” he said.