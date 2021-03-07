All is well in BBI Secretariat, Dennis Waweru says after ODM leaders' claims

Allegations of a rift in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat are "propaganda", co-chair Dennis Waweru has said, assuring that all is well in the team.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), earlier accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of hijacking and sabotaging the secretariat and threatened to abandon the project should he not be tamed.

Mr Mohamed, who co-chairs the secretariat, further alleged a behind-the-scenes supremacy battle at the secretariat.

However, Mr Waweru said Sunday that all that has been reported in the media is “propaganda” and added that the team is on course.

He also expressed confidence that the BBI constitutional amendment Bill will be passed by Parliament within the next four weeks.

Regular briefings

The former Dagoretti South MP said the secretariat has held three meetings so far and that he did not notice cracks during any of them.

“I am not aware of any rift within the secretariat . If there are issues, we have an internal mechanism for dealing with them,” he said.

“The BBI train left the stage a long time ago. We are on course and are committed. This is the wrong time to drop the ball,” he said.

He also noted that he briefs the two principals, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, daily on the progress of the initiative.

Mr Waweru spoke during a fundraiser at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Utawala, Nairobi, which Nairobi acting Governor Anne Kananu and other leaders also attended.

(Form right) Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru, Nominated MCA Doris Kanairo and Ruai MCA John Kamangu attend a service at AIPCA in Utawala, Nairobi, on March 7, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Orengo’s claims

There are also allegations by Siaya Senator James Orengo, who is the Senate majority leader, of a plot by unnamed senior civil servants to craft a succession plan as President Kenyatta’s second and last term nears its end.

Speaking in Siaya County on Saturday, Mr Orengo further alleged that the government bureaucrats have taken over management of the BBI.

While noting that he cannot speak for Mr Odinga’s party or any other, Mr Waweru said Senator Orengo is a key member of the handshake team and that his concerns will be addressed and a way forward found.

He said the country has made good strides in the BBI process and that they are only waiting for the National Assembly and the Senate to approve the Bill ahead of a referendum.

“I assure you that the President knows where he wants to take this country through the political stability achieved,” he said.

Kananu’s promise

Ms Kananu, who will lead BBI campaigns in Nairobi, said propaganda will not derail the initiative’s success.

She noted that the BBI means more leadership slots for women and more money to the grassroots by way of higher revenue allocations to counties as well as more constituencies.

“We don't want propaganda around this document. We will embark on a serious sensitisation mission in order for Nairobi residents to understand the contents of the document, and ensure it sails through during the referendum,” she said.

“The BBI will transform the country. We should come together to ensure success at the referendum stage.”

Doris Kanairo, leader of the Nairobi County Assembly women MCAs’ caucus, said the President means well for the country and that through the BBI, equality and inclusivity will be achieved.

“I assure Kenyans that nothing will go wrong with President Kenyatta in charge. He wants peace, prosperity and equality for every Kenyan. That is what BBI stands for,” she said.