Alfred Mutua, Francis Kimemia plan economic blocs merger for 2022 election

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua addresses residents of Embakasi, Nairobi, on June 17, 2021 during a member rgistration exercise by his Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua say Gema communities share visions that can benefit the two regions in terms of trade, infrastructure and politics.

Economic blocs in the central and south eastern regions are set to unite with the aim of playing a critical role in the formation of a formidable political alliance ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

