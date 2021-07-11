Uhuru Kenyatta
PSCU 

Politics

Prime

Individual ambitions stand in coalition’s way

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For Uhuru Kenyatta, Nasa coalition leaders and Kanu boss Gideon Moi, stopping DP Ruto from becoming the next president is of utmost importance.
  • The alliance is only tenable if it hastens their individual chances of being the next tenant at the State House.

For each of the five political leaders assembled by President Uhuru Kenyatta to craft a coalition ahead of the 2022 elections, the alliance is only tenable if it increases their chances of being the next tenant at the State House.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.