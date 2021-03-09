Alfred Mutua defends Raila Odinga as criticism over handshake mounts

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua addresses a meeting in Mlolongo on September 6, 2020 when he announced his 2022 bid for the presidency.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Without the “courage of the handshake”, he noted, Kenya would be unstable and ungovernable, “even for cowards who cower when the going gets tough”.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has hit out at politicians daring ODM leader Raila Odinga to forego handshake benefits in their favour.

