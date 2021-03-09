Alfred Mutua defends Raila Odinga as criticism over handshake mounts

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has hit out at politicians daring ODM leader Raila Odinga to forego handshake benefits in their favour.

Dr Mutua’s remarks were in apparent reference to party leaders uniting under the One Kenya Movement, including Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Democratic Movement) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

He told “some opportunistic” people he did not name to respect Mr Odinga’s efforts.

“It is baffling and an indication of cognitive dissonance for some highly opportunistic leaders, who were not party to the handshake but who have benefited from [it], [to ask] Raila Odinga to forego the benefits in their favour. Talk of hyenas waiting for the spoils after the hunt,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Without the “courage of the handshake”, he noted, Kenya would be unstable and ungovernable, “even for cowards who cower when the going gets tough”.

He added, “It is essential that we have a country of political hygiene that is fair and recognises efforts by all. Raila Odinga is one of my competitors in my quest to be the next President. However, I have to respect him and give him his dues, and not try to use his efforts for self-benefit as others are doing.”

The governor further said leaders need to stop using the “poverty of tribes” as bargaining chips, while having poor development track records.

What parties said

Dr Mutua’s remarks came after the ANC said it has no interest in driving a wedge between any people.

“As a matter of fact, it's ODM's pursuit of personalising the BBI that is the lever for attempted exclusion of many stakeholders from the process,” party chair Kevin Lunani said in a statement on Monday.

Wiper party, on its part, told Mr Odinga and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to bolt out of the handshake deal if dissatisfied.

“If I invite you to my house, you should not come and start dictating to me how I should cook my food ... how I should do things … that will not be possible,” Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, a close ally of Mr Musyoka, said.

“If ODM is not satisfied with the terms and conditions of the handshake, let them quit.”

Tensions have surrounded the deal between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, with the latter’s allies claiming civil servants led by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have hijacked the BBI process.

Earlier in the week, however, BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru denied allegations of a rift in the team and said claims by politicians are "propaganda".