Africa recognises Ruto presidency, you should too, Rigathi Gachagua tells Azimio

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on opposition leaders to accept, recognise and support Dr William Ruto’s Presidency, saying that he has taken over the continental stage and gained recognition as an African leader.

“We want to tell leaders who were not recognising Dr Ruto’s Presidency to witness his recognition as a leader in the African continent. Those who were not recognising his presidency should wake up and join other Kenyans and continental leaders to support President Ruto to lead Kenya and Africa so that we can benefit from our foreign relations,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of this year’s Mombasa International Agricultural Show yesterday, Mr Gachagua said Kenya is proud that African leaders have identified President Ruto as the one who will ensure the continent is respected by the rest of the world.

“The outcome of the African Climate Summit under President Ruto is the first step of our continent to be heard and respected on the world stage. There is strength in unity. Our President has successfully united Africa to speak in one voice,” said DP Gachagua.

He added: “Africa has taken one position and we will be able to leverage our unity to achieve what we desire on the world stage.”

In a speech read on his behalf by the DP, President Ruto said the government is putting in place measures to prevent spoilage of harvests during the anticipated El Nino rains.

Noting that Kenya is expecting a bumper harvest of 44 million bags of maize this year, he said the government will purchase 100 driers to be distributed to strategic NCPB depots. The driers will be offered to maize and cereal farmers at subsidised prices.

“This initiative will enhance our farmers’ preparedness to reduce post-harvest losses out of the expected bumper harvest and possible onset of the El nino rains during the October-November-December rain season,” said President Ruto.

To address the perennial marketing challenges of agricultural commodities including cereals and pulses, h said the government enacted the Warehouse Receipt System Act, 2019, which creates a trading ecosystem that links buyers and sellers, and also facilitates producers to access credit.

“The Warehouse Receipt System will support the reduction of post-harvest losses and cushion farmers against low farm gate prices,” the President said.

He appealed to farmers to make use of the subsidised fertiliser to increase agricultural production.

“The government will continue to support farmers in order to reduce the cost of production through availability of affordable inputs, mechanisation and capacity on agronomic practices and technologies,” he said.

The President said his administration is focused on increasing incomes for farmers through increased production, value addition and agro-processing.

The Head of State said the government is also increasing investment in edible oils, rice, cotton, coffee, beef, leather and dairy as priority value chains.

Under the edible oil crops promotion project, within the next five years, President Ruto said he anticipates to increase domestically produced edible oil from the current 80,000 tonnes to 240,000 tonnes.