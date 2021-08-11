2022 polls come at a heavy price

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks in Mombasa on August 9, 2021. He said party nomination lists for the 2022 General Election must adhere to the two-thirds gender rule.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno  &  Anthony Kitimo

The electoral commission’s Sh40 billion budget and campaign financing caps including Sh4.4 billion for a presidential candidate have highlighted the country’s costly elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.