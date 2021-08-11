2022 polls come at a heavy price

The electoral commission’s Sh40 billion budget and campaign financing caps including Sh4.4 billion for a presidential candidate have highlighted the country’s costly elections.

Yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it was still short of Sh14.57 billion as the National Treasury had only allocated Sh26.34 billion to conduct the General Election due on August 9 next year.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission needs at least Sh40.9 billion and should Treasury fail to provide the balance of Sh14 billion, the commission might be forced to cut down on some critical expenditures like wages and mass voter registration, which might be shortened to 15 days from 30.

In the last elections, there were 19.6 million registered voters and an additional nine million are projected in next year’s election.

IEBC justified the Sh40.9 billion budget citing the high cost of ballot papers that have nine security features to meet poll integrity requirements. And in an attempt to regulate campaign financing, Mr Chebukati yesterday published a gazette notice imposing contribution and spending ceilings for candidates.

Spending limits

Expenditure for political parties has also been limited to Sh17.7 billion, with caps for specific items including transportation (Sh11.8 billion), advertising and media (Sh1.8 billion), election agents (Sh11.5 billion).

The notice, pursuant to the Election Campaign Financing Act, prescribes a fine not exceeding Sh2 million or a five-year jail term or both for those who violate the limits.

“The IEBC gives notice and publishes the contributions and spending limits, including the total amount that a candidate or political party may receive and spend during the expenditure period,” reads part of the notice.

For a county election, Turkana has the highest limit as those vying have the leeway to each spend up to Sh123 million.

Marsabit (Sh114 million) and Nairobi (Sh117 million) are the other counties with high ceilings.

Violation

Other counties with high spending caps are Garissa (Sh88.7 million), Kitui (Sh77.8), Kiambu (Sh71.9 million) and Nakuru (Sh72.2 million).

Candidates vying in Lamu County will spend the least amount (Sh21 million) followed by Tharaka Nithi (Sh23 million) and Sh25 million each for Elgeyo Marakwet and Vihiga counties.

For the National Assembly seat, the candidates with the leeway to spend the most are in North Horr (Sh94 million) followed by Wajir constituency (Sh64 million).

IEBC has warned that a candidate or political party committee which exceeds the prescribed spending limits and fails to report to the Commission will have committed an offence. Such a violation can be grounds to contest one’s election.