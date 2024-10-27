'Rejected and betrayed,' impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua turns to God

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday attended a church service at St James Cathedral in Kiambu where he expressed confidence that his current political tribulations would come to an end.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by his wife Dorcas, legislators Karungo Wa Thangwa (Kiambu Senator), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), George Koimburi (Juja) and a host of other leaders from Mount Kenya region.

Unlike a few weeks ago when he addressed the press, Mr Gachagua on Sunday avoided openly complaining about the hardships he is facing and his fallout with his boss, President William Ruto, whom he has accused of betrayal.

Instead, he rallied the people from the Mount Kenya region to fully support the elected leaders who have stood by him as he fights his impeachment.

"My problems will soon be over and let us support the leaders from our region who have been very supportive and stood by me," said Mr Gachagua as the church dedicated a special prayer to him and his wife for their current tribulations.

Mr Gachagua, who previously had a razor-sharp tongue after being betrayed by legislators he had called friends before his impeachment, was on Sunday a lonely man without the trappings of power he once enjoyed.

The church service in Kiambu was no different, most of the elected leaders in Kiambu were absent. In church, he asked the clergy to sing two hymns.