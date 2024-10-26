Speaker Wetang’ula, MPs confident courts will uphold Gachagua impeachment

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has expressed confidence that the courts will uphold the resolutions of parliament to remove Rigathi Gachagua from the Office of Deputy President.

Mr Wetang'ula praised President William Ruto’s choice of Prof Kithure Kindiki as the next deputy president, saying he can vouch for Prof Kindiki’s leadership skills.

Speaker Wetang'ula spoke at Mukothima in Tharaka Nithi County during the burial of Lenah Gaciri, the mother of Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, Tharaka-Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya, Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and his Maara counterpart Kareke Mbiuki. Others MPs present are Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), and Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North).

“I assure Kenyans that the future is bright. I salute the majority leader and all MPs for being courageous leaders. The only currency in politics is loyalty. Loyalty to your cause, the people who elected you, your boss and what you stand for. I know Prof Kindiki understands this well,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

He said the MPs had voted against divisive politics, adding that Gachagua has been fixated on advancing Mt Kenya issues.

“In Kenya, we have two mountains. Those of us who come from Mt Elgon do not keep talking about the mountain,” the Speaker said.

He said the National Assembly has lined up various lawyers to defend its position in the ongoing legal battle.

Governor Njuki said the removal of Mr Gachagua and the appointment of Prof Kindiki was a move to eradicate tribalism in the country.

“We laud the president for acknowledging that one of the smallest communities in Kenya can lead. This is a departure from the politics of shareholding that was being advanced. We laud the MPs and senators for supporting the impeachment motion,” said Mr Njuki.

“We have given out our son to serve the entire country without caring about the tribe or political inclinations.”

Mr Ichung’wah said parliament had done its work meticulously in removing Mr Gachagua from office.

He accused Mr Gachagua of failing to support President Ruto in communicating the government’s agenda to Kenyans, and expressed confidence in Prof Kindiki.

Mr Mutuse, who tabled the impeachment motion, insisted that he was driven by national interest and that President Ruto's choice of the new deputy president was good for the country.

The politicians expressed confidence that the conservatory orders barring the swearing-in of Prof Kindiki would soon be lifted to pave the way for the process.