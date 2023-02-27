Malala ditches ANC to take up UDA SG role, Cecily Mbarire named chair

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has ditched Amani National Congress (ANC) party and joined President William Ruto's UDA where he takes over from nominated Senator Veronica Maina as the party's new SG.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has also been named the new UDA party chairperson replacing Johnson Muthama.

EALA MP Hassan Omar has also taken over as the vice chairperson replacing Kipruto Kirwa. Japhet Nyakundi also replaced Omingo Magara as Treasurer and Vincent Munyaka takes up the role of organizing secretary on an interim basis ahead of party elections.

Also Read: Election losers become perennial job seekers as criticism mounts

The changes were announced by outgoing secretary general Veronica Maina at the Hustler Plaza on Monday, February 27.

Outgoing UDA party secretary-general Veronica Maina (seated left) with new SG Cleophas Malala (centre) and EALA MP Hassan Omar (right), the new vice chairperson. Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

Mr Malala unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat on ANC ticket but lost to Fernandez Baraza of ODM in the elections held on August 29, 2022.

Also Read: Ruto in grand plan to woo Western region ahead of 2027