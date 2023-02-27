Malala ditches ANC to take up UDA SG role, Cecily Mbarire named chair
Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has ditched Amani National Congress (ANC) party and joined President William Ruto's UDA where he takes over from nominated Senator Veronica Maina as the party's new SG.
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has also been named the new UDA party chairperson replacing Johnson Muthama.
EALA MP Hassan Omar has also taken over as the vice chairperson replacing Kipruto Kirwa. Japhet Nyakundi also replaced Omingo Magara as Treasurer and Vincent Munyaka takes up the role of organizing secretary on an interim basis ahead of party elections.
The changes were announced by outgoing secretary general Veronica Maina at the Hustler Plaza on Monday, February 27.
Mr Malala unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat on ANC ticket but lost to Fernandez Baraza of ODM in the elections held on August 29, 2022.
Mr Muthama, the former Machakos Senator, relinquished his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson post to take up the role of non-MP commissioner at the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC). He had been the face of the ruling party since its inception in February 2021.