Election losers become perennial job seekers as criticism mounts

Several election losers allied to President William Ruto have become perennial job seekers, applying for every available opportunity to be in government.

Some leaders who lost in the August 9 elections have applied for as many as four positions in the last six months.

They have also been behind-the-scenes, lobbying for seats filled directly by the President, including the Cabinet and parastatal heads.

Former MPs Isaac Mwaura, Chris Wamalwa, David Sankok, Sylvanus Maritim, Wilson Sossion, Simon Mbugua, Rehema Jaldesa, Cornelly Serem and Ali Mbogo have made multiple state job applications since Kenya Kwanza took power.

Other politicians who have jumped into the job-hunting train are former Kisii governor James Ongwae, his then deputy Joash Maangi, former Narok governor Samuel Tunai and former Samburu county boss Moses Lenolkulal.

Mr Mwaura, who was a nominated MP for 10 years under ODM and later Jubilee, has applied for at least four jobs.

He was shortlisted for Principal Secretary but failed to catch the President’s eye.

He also expressed interest in the East African Legislative assembly (EALA) but did not make it to the United Democratic Alliance’s final list.

Not the one to give up easily, Mr Mwaura – who lost in the UDA primaries in April last year – was also among the 139 applicants who sought to serve as a member of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

His name was rejected by Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition in Parliament.

Majority and minority sides in Parliament picked four and three members, respectively.

Of the 5,183 individuals who applied for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Mr Mwaura is among the 240 shortlisted for interview by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Yesterday, Mr Maritim – a former Ainamoi MP – was named by Dr Ruto a non-executive chairperson of the ICT Authority for three years. He had been shortlisted for PS and CAS.

Mr Mbugua, who served in EALA before attempting a stab at the Starehe seat, is among individuals shortlisted for CAS after his attempt to return to EALA failed.

Mr Sankok, who was elected among eight others to represent the country in EALA late last year, had also applied for PS and CAS.

He was shortlisted for PS but was not appointed by the President.

The former nominated MP was later voted for the EALA slot even after he had applied for consideration as CAS.

Mr Sankok told the Sunday Nation that being shortlisted for multiple opportunities is a sign of having the needed qualifications.

He added that people have always perceived nominated MPs as having no qualifications.

Dr Wamalwa, former Kiminini MP – who unsuccessfully attempted to be Trans Nzoia governor – has also tried his hands on at least three positions.

He was among eight individuals shortlisted for the position of a male member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The seat was taken by former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama.

Dr Wamalwa was also in the PS shortlist but did not make it for the appointment.

He will for the second time face the PSC panel as he tries his luck for CAS.

Mr Serem, a former Aldai MP who lost in UDA nominations before running as an independent, is hoping to be successful in his CAS bid after failing to secure the PSC slot.

Mr Mbogo, the former Kisauni MP who was the running mate of Mombasa Wiper governor candidate Mike Sonko, will facing the PSC interviewing team for CAS, making his second appearance in just three months. He had been interviewed for PS position.

It will be the same case for Ms Jaldesa and Mr Maangi.

Mr Ongwae – who was not successful in his recent bid to be a commissioner with PSC – will be appearing for interviews to serve as CAS, a position considered low for someone who has served two terms as a governor.

It would be the same case for Mr Lenolkulal and Mr Tunai who are in CAS shortlist after they were not successful in their PS bids.

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero – who ran for the same seat in Homa Bay in the last elections – is also on the shortlist.

It is the same case former governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Samuel Ragwa (Tharaka Nithi, John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) and Tana RIver’s Hussein Dado.

Political analyst Macharia Munene says some of the individuals are desperately in need of the jobs, having spent a lot of money on campaigns.

Others, he said, are wealthy and only interested in the prestige that comes with the offices.

“The prestige includes having security and having every door opened for them,” Prof Macharia said.

“It is desperation for others. Some are not doing well financially. They apply for everything just in case one goes through.”

Senators Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga) say it is a shame for former governors to crowd out young people from government jobs.

“Those positions are for youth tutelage. Young people need to be inducted into affairs of the state so as to build their capacity,” Mr Cherargei said.