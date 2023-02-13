I’m out to unite Kenyans, not scuttle opposition, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has insisted his Kenya Kwanza administration is keen to incorporate everyone, including his competitors, in uniting the country and rejected claims he is wrecking the opposition.

The President spoke yesterday during a prayer rally at the Nakuru Athletic Club in Nakuru, which was attended by some Jubilee MPs who have defied their party, which is in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“I want to tell my Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance brothers and sisters that we are one. The same way Kenyans voted overwhelmingly and ended tribalism, hate and divisions is the same way I am ready to unite all Kenyans,” said President Ruto.

“My government is keen to unite and work for all Kenyans irrespective of their party, colour or ethnicity,” he added.

“There are those who want to enslave us in divisions and limit who we interact with. I want to tell them that I will work with all leaders without taking into consideration their party, tribe or where they come from” said the President.

President Ruto’s lieutenants also told off those claiming that he is out to kill political parties and weaken the opposition.

“Those claiming that President Ruto is out to kill opposition parties are lost, the Kenya Kwanza administration is keen to unify the country. We went through the election process and everything ended after the Supreme Court verdict. That is why we are now on a journey of uniting this country moving forward and the President has shown us the example,” said Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria.

Jubilee row

Jubilee Party officials who attended the event include Nelson Dzuya (chairman), MPs Kanini Kega (East African Legislative Assembly), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), John Waluke (Sirisia), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Adan Keynan (Aldas) and Sabina Chege (nominated).

Mr Kega and Mr Keynan were on Friday “appointed” acting Secretary-General and vice-chairman, respectively, of the party headed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. The two leaders and others had indicated that their party will soon quit Azimio and join Kenya Kwanza

But Jubilee’s party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni maintained that Jubilee was firmly in Azimio.

Addressing the meeting yesterday, Mr Kega reiterated that Jubilee was ready to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We are here as Jubilee officials who are part of the top party organ – the National Executive Council – and that means we recognise Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya. We held elections and now that they are over, we must unite and develop this country,” said Mr Kega.

President Ruto has been meeting politicians allied to Azimio as he seeks to consolidate Kenya Kwanza’s power in the National Assembly and the Senate and advance his legislative agenda as the two Houses resume sessions on Tuesday.

The prayer rally was attended by among others Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Cabinet Minister Musalia Mudavadi, governors, senators, MPs, MCAs and members of the clergy.

Mr Gachagua dismissed allegations that the government dispatched police officers to arrest former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i last week.