Kiunjuri blames Gachagua for Raila's 'entry into government'

Laikipia East MP and Kenya Kwanza Principal, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has launched a scathing attack on Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of destabilising President William Ruto's government.

Speaking on Inooro TV's morning show on Thursday, Kiunjuri used biting analogies and stinging proverbs as he claimed the DP was "squarely responsible" for the recent formation of a broad-based government that included four of Raila Odinga's allies to the cabinet.

"We sent someone to the dining table who commenced crying for more even when his mouth was full of food, hence portraying us as a greedy lot hard to please," Mr Kiunjuri said, using a thinly veiled reference to the DP.

Mr. Kiunjuri made a sensational claim that four politicians from Mt. Kenya, along with two Azimio leaders, provided financial support to 25,000 hooligans to infiltrate recent protests and destabilise the government, to remove President Ruto from power.

"The president has revealed to some of us...there is damning evidence, and some people have already recorded police statements," Mr. Kiunjuri asserted, adding that the government possessed audio, visual, and financial evidence of the alleged plot.

Mr. Kiunjuri further alleged that one senior Mt Kenya leader financed goons, with some 3,000 ferried from as far as Juja constituency, who participated in raiding and burning part of the National Assembly.

He argued that Mt Kenya rural towns, which have historically stayed away from violent demonstrations since the Moi era, saw unprecedented violent anarchy and looting during the recent crisis.

The MP revealed he had held extensive conversations with President Ruto in Bomet over the weekend, assuring him of Mt Kenya's support.

"I want to thank the President because we sat with him on Saturday and Sunday. We asked him not to punish the community. We asked him to remember that we are 79 elected leaders. If a few MPs or leaders have gone their way, remember the rest of the community. The President solidly agreed with us," Kiunjuri stated.

Nation.Africa reached out to Mr Gachagua’s Director of Communications, Njeri Rugene, for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publishing. Mr Gachagua spent the day accompanying President Ruto on a tour of Tharaka Nithi County.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, however, cautioned against underestimating Gachagua, stating, "As long as Gachagua is in office, he cannot be belittled since anything can happen and he finds himself in the ultimate seat."

Mr Kenneth advised the DP to adapt his politics to the new reality and prioritise national cohesion.

Former Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi criticised the political climate, saying, "We might now be playing too much politics hinged on personal ambitions rather than the common good." H

Ngugi also pointed out that Kiunjuri could benefit from Gachagua's potential fall, given his past declarations of interest in Mt Kenya leadership and the presidency.

Mr Ngugi termed it as political bad manners to try and paint Mt Kenya without any form of substantiation to a treasonous plot of trying to overthrow the government.

"Mr Kiunjuri is telling us that some Mt Kenya politicians financed the violent protests. The president has told us that the protests were financed by the American Ford Foundation...who is fooling who here?" he posed.

Kiunjuri warned that bringing Odinga into government was Ruto's attempt to "cushion" himself should Mt Kenya leaders exit. He urged the region to play its political cards wisely, stating, "We might find ourselves cornered...since President Ruto has now taken Western, Nyanza, Coast, Eastern...we are nearly out of the equation unless we play our cards right."

Despite these tensions, Kiunjuri insisted that Mt Kenya should remain in Ruto's government, arguing that it was their actions that forced Odinga's entry.

"We have no cause to divorce ourselves from the Ruto government," he concluded.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu expressed regret in voting for Ruto.

"His actions of late are clear testimony that he has betrayed our trust."

Waititu suggested running against Ruto in 2027 to reclaim power.