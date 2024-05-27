President William Ruto

DP Gachagua takes battle to Ruto’s doorsteps as political rift widens

President William Ruto (left) and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA after returning from a four-day visit to Germany and Belgium in March 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gachagua says he will not tolerate being undermined, asks Ruto's allies to keep off Mt Kenya politics.
  • The DP accused the leaders of traversing the Mt Kenya region with the aim of rocking his home turf.

