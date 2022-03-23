'Bullfighter' Khalwale bows out of Kakamega race in favour of Malala

Former Senator Dr Boni Khalwale has bowed out of the Kakamega Gubernatorial race after the Kenya Kwanza alliance leaders intervened.

Dr Khalwale, popularly known as the bullfighter by his supporters, will now back Cleophas Malala for the seat, putting to a stop makes his second attempt to clinch the seat.

UDA Secretary General Ms Veronica Maina said the deal was reached following a meeting with the two rival politicians and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders.





The fight between Senator Cleophas Malala and Dr Khalwale for the Kakamega governor’s seat, was threatening to jolt the Kenya Kwanza alliance in the region.

Last week, Senator Malala, an outspoken ally of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, said that younger leaders should take up leadership roles in the populous county.

Mr Malala, the county ANC chairman, had bene locked in a tussle with Dr Khalwale, a key point man for Deputy President William in the region.

The battle between the two politicians is likely to complicate the campaigns of the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which wants to clinch a majority of seats in the region that has voted overwhelmingly for ODM in past elections.

“I’m in the race for the Kakamega governorship seat because we need a leadership that will transform livelihoods in the region. I’m one of the youthful leaders who has strongly campaigned to protect devolution and that is why I’m in the race for (the) seat,” Mr Malala said.

Senator Malala’s stance had triggered sibling rivalry in Kenya Kwanza, setting the stage for a bruising battle ahead as The rivalry now threatens to spill over to the Kenya Kwanza stage after Mr Malala maintained that the Deputy President position in the alliance should go to Mr Mudavadi.

He said the decision by Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula to partner with DP Ruto on January 23 should be reciprocated by offering the ANC leader the running mate position.