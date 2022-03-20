Defections rock UDA in Mt Kenya, Western, Rift

A secret pact in Kenya Kwanza alliance meant to hand Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford-Kenya exclusive rights to field candidates in Western Kenya has triggered panic and an exodus of Deputy President William Ruto’s “traditional” allies.

The zoning formula hands Vihiga, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Trans Nzoia counties to the ANC and Ford-Kenya and bars the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the principal member of the coalition, from fronting candidates for seats other than the presidency.

Dr Ruto is the presumptive presidential candidate of the coalition.

The latest to quit is Sirisia MP John Waluke.

His Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa is tipped to lead a host of aspirants in an exodus that could cost the DP the support he has enjoyed in Bungoma and Tranzs Nzoia counties.

The entry of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-K’s Moses Wetang’ula has displaced many vocal politicians who have served as Dr Ruto’s pointmen in Western Kenya such as Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Aspirants who had planned to run on Dr Ruto’s UDA ticket have vowed to seek alternatives even as the DP is reportedly pleading with them not to quit and instead wait for plum state government in the event of victory in August.

Those eyeing governors’ seats like Dr Khalwale and Mr Zack Barasa in Bungoma are following the development keenly.

Mr Mudavadi wants Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

According to Mr Barasa, zoning encourages laziness in a party while killing political careers of many.

“Zoning is being pushed by lazy leaders. If a party has developed a team of strong aspirants, they will definitely win. I would rather go independent than succumb to zoning,” he said.

According to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, a confidante of Mr Mudavadi’s, the Kenya Kwanza legal team formed by the principals has completed its task of working on the coalition document.

“Discussions at political level could begin as early as Wednesday. It addresses most of the critical issues, including nominations. You will hear from our principals soon,” he said without elaborating.

Handlers of Mr Mudavadi and Senator Wetang’ula say by being left to control Western, Dr Ruto is requiting their support for his presidential ambition “with minimal collateral damage”.

“That’s not too much to ask for. Remember our parties are not fielding presidential candidates,” one told the Sunday Nation.

On Friday, the DP lost four lawmakers over fears of fraud in the UDA primaries. Mr Waluke went back to the ruling Jubilee Party. The Sirisia MP was received by Jubilee Secretary General and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

Mr Kioni said Mr Waluke also paid nomination fee to defend his seat.

Mr Waluke, Mr Barasa, Mr Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Mr Mwambu Mabongah (Bumula) have been drumming up support for Dr Ruto in Bungoma county.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto yesterday asked the President to step aside and let him face ODM leader Raila Odinga directly in the campaigns.

“I have no problem with the President not supporting me but the meddling in the campaign is making us appear like we are fighting him,” he said in Bahati constituency, Nakuru county.

He also defended his contribution in the Jubilee government, “which we planned together”.





The DP explained his bottom-up economic model “which will focus on empowering the youth and the poor economically”.

Mr Mudavadi accused the President of absconding duty to become Mr Odinga’s campaign manager.

He said said the economy took a nosedive as the cost of living hit the roof after the March 9 handshake between the President and Mr Odinga.

“While he is busy campaigning for his project while Kenyans are grappling with high prices of fuel, fertiliser and other basic needs,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to vote for Kenya Kwanza.

“We will revive the economy and reduce the prices of basics,” the Bungoma senator said.

Later in Nairagie Enkare, Narok county, the DP accused President Kenyatta of hypocrisy, saying the latter does not have the interest of boda bodas at heart.

Dr Ruto said President Kenyata used an isolated incident on Forest Road, Nairobi to order a nationwide crackdown on riders.

A female motorist was harassed by boda bodas after an accident on Forest Road, leading to outrage.

“When I came back from the US, I found that someone had ordered a crackdown on boda bodas,” he said.

“The same people are now claiming that they care for boda bodas. Where were they during the crackdown? Were they not the same who ordered it?”

At the same time, UDA accused Jubilee of using state apparatus to interfere with its aspirants’ campaigns.

According to UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura, the harassment is being witnessed in Mt Kenya and Kisii and Nyamira counties.

He pointed the finger at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

“The intimidation is in the form of arrests, accusations of tax evasion, trumped-up crimes and the use of fake opinion polls,” Mr Mwaura said.

“Aspirants are being given money to defect from UDA.”

Lawmakers in Turkana allied to the DP have since joined Jubilee.

MPs James Lomenen (Turkana South), Ali Lokiru (Turkana East) and Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor say they are firmly in the ruling party.

Jubilee Director of Elections Kanini Kega told the Sunday Nation that many leaders associated with Dr Ruto have been reaching out to Jubilee with the aim of defecting.

“We have promised them the fairest method of identifying candidates. You will get the certificate if you are the most popular person on the ground,” the Kieni MP said yesterday.





The defections and alignments are not unique to Kenya Kwanza. The Azimio La Umoja is also witnessing the same to an extent, though largely intra-alliance.

A number of politicians have left ODM for Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K).

Mr Kega said the leaders moving to Jubilee are disabusing the lies peddled against the party and President Kenyatta.

He said more lawmakers from the Coast would join Jubilee in the coming days.

“We are telling people the truth. They have been lied to that Ruto is the person to beat. Now they are realising Raila Odinga’s chances of succeeding President Kenyatta are high,” Mr Kega said.

“No one wants to be in the opposition. Many have expressed intention to join us.”

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, a President’s ally, said defections are being witnessed after Mr Kenyatta gave the direction the country should take.

Mr Wambugu said the leaders returning to Jubilee have been portraying Dr Ruto as not trustworthy.

“Very few people in UDA believe there will be free and fair nominations. There’s a belief there that certificates will go to the highest bidder, irrespective of a person’s popularity,” the Nyeri Town MP said.

“As Jubilee, we have reactivated our political wing and rebuilt what those who left had attempted to destroy. The new Jubilee is attractive to many and we are confident it will still be the largest party in August.”

Mr Kega said Jubilee is taking advantage of what happened in 2017 to poach leaders back ahead of the party hopping deadline March 26.

A number of aspirants who lost during the Jubilee primaries in 2017 blamed Dr Ruto for their predicament.

The exercise had to be cancelled in some cases. Many of the losers say they have never forgiven the DP.

Jubilee is now calling them back, saying the person who messed the primaries in the last election is gone.

Some lawmakers targeted by President Kenyatta’s wing are likely to be given direct tickets should they not have Jubilee competitors in their areas.

“What makes people abandon Ruto is lack of trust. For instance, he called Patrick Wa Jungle and promised him a UDA ticket for Kiambu governor after starting with Ferdinand Waititu,” Mr Kega said.

“Now that the two are in, he has gone for Senator Kimani Wamatangi and told him that Wa Jungle and Waititu’s combined votes cannot match his. They have all been put in one basket fighting for one ticket. Wa Jungle and Waititu feel short-changed.”

The Kieni MP said the DP’s tactic is to brings everybody in one basket and that once they are in, he chooses whoever he wants.

“People now know what is happening. That is why they are trooping back to Jubilee,” he said.