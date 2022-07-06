Police stumble on Sh1m bhang disguised as potted plants in Eldoret

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Eldoret have launched a manhunt for a suspect behind the cultivation of bhang worth over Sh1 million at a house in Elgon View estate, Eldoret town.

This is after the drug was found growing as potted plants in some of the rooms in the six-bedroom bungalow, following a search by detectives.

Detectives said a search prompted by a tip from actionable intelligence led to the recovery of 21 cannabis plants in the main bedroom, 68 in the living room, 14 in the dining room and 26 others in an adjacent iron walled room.

An identification card, KCSE result slip and Moi University clearance report dated August 2020 belonging to one Kipchumba Michael Kibet, who is the main suspect were recovered from the house.