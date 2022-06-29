Why drug abuse remains high in Mombasa

Drug abuse is surging in the Coast region, with stakeholders saying county governments have failed to rehabilitate hundreds of young people who are hooked to cocaine, bhang, heroin and prescription drugs.

The region has 18,000 injecting drug users, with Mombasa carrying the highest burden, said George Karisa, the regional manager for the anti-drug abuse agency Nacada.

Mr Karisa said the war against alcohol and drug abuse should be a joint effort.

“We cannot go on blaming each other but instead fight it together with non-governmental organisations, the media, parents, leaders and religious bodies,” he said.

Nacada statistics show that 29.3 percent of the Coast region’s population are hooked on at least one type of substance.

The abused drugs include alcohol, cigarettes and hard drugs. “Abuse of prescription drugs is also spiking. We have a lot of challenges,” he said.

The region also lacks sufficient rehab centres for those who inject drugs, he said. Addicts can be enrolled in medically assisted therapy programmes to fight heroin withdrawal symptoms through methadone, he added.

Methadone is used to help people from taking heroin. It reduces withdrawal symptoms such as shaking, shivering and other flu-like signs.

Mombasa has only three functional therapy clinics where addicted youths get methadone treatment and counselling. He urged the county governments to prioritise rehabilitation programmes.

In Mombasa, less than 3,000 addicts are in a rehabilitation programme in three clinics in Freretown, Miritini, and Reachout.

“This means a majority of those hooked on drugs cannot access treatment due to a shortage of rehabilitation centres,” Mr Karisa said.

“Rehabilitation is a health issue. The addicts are sick people who need treatment but counties are still lagging in implementing the crucial programmes by providing treatment and rehabilitation facilities.”

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who has been spearheading campaigns against drug abuse, assured stakeholders that he would set up rehabilitation centres and start outreach programmes in all sub-counties targeting the youth and schoolchildren.

“Among my achievements are the outreach programmes that have helped many addicted youths with skills that have seen some getting employment and others venturing into business,” he said.

“Existing rehabilitation centres have to be given financial support through the funds from liquor licences.”

Mr Nassir, who is vying for the Mombasa governor’s seat, warned young people against indulging in drug abuse, saying the effects are catastrophic.

“Methadone clinics should be situated in areas where we have many addicts in order to reach out to those in need. We will also subsidise rehabilitation costs and ensure medics are deployed to treat the recovering addicts. We will take this struggle and help many,” he said.