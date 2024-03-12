Police probe incident where man, Evans Kosgei, killed wife, Jackline Kimaiyo, after threats on X

Police in Nyeri are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly killed his wife after threatening to do so on his personal X account. He’s also said to have died by suicide moments later.

Evans Kosgei allegedly ended the life of Jackline Kimaiyo in Mathira East Sub-county in Nyeri County before fleeing to an unknown destination.

My swtheart you decided to go against all what we promised each other 9 years ago. I had confided in you infact I trusted you more than I was trusting my own parents for you only to betray me after getting some money. But it's okay. Let it be a lesson to the rest. pic.twitter.com/MjDEETDBQB — Evans kosgei (@Kosgei022) March 8, 2024

A month ago, he had hinted at killing his wife as per posts on X, formerly Twitter.

In one of his many tweets, Kosgei even boldly tagged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), narrating how he was planning to end the life of the wife, who was a teacher.

CC@citizentvkenya @RadioJamboKenya @VybezRadioKE @Radio47KE @DCI_Kenya if by any chance something happens then know what was happening behind the scenes.

I can now know why many girls are being killed not only in air BnBs but also out there because of their stupidity. — Evans kosgei (@Kosgei022) February 11, 2024

“My sweetheart you decides [sic] to go against all what we promised each other nine years ago. I had confided in you, I trusted you more than I was trusting my own parents,” part of the tweet read. He further accused his wife of betraying him after she got some money.

Yesterday, the Nation reached out to one of the men who is accused of having an extra-marital affair with the woman.

He said he had been summoned by DCI sleuths in Nyeri to record a statement.

“I am wondering why they are linking me to things I do not understand yet I am in Nairobi,” said the man only identified as Shadrack. The murder suspect had complained that he had sold all his belongings to educate his wife. Ms Kimaiyo was an education student at Murang’a University.

Reports reaching the Nation had indicated that Kosgei had died by suicide in Thika, but Kiambu County police boss Michael Muchiri could not ascertain whether it was him.