How wife organised for hitmen to murder Dutch tycoon husband

On the night of June 3, 2021, Dutch businessman Herman Rouwenhorst went to bed as usual at home in his Roco Apartment building in Shanzu, Mombasa.

Unbeknown to him, the plan to eliminate him had already been finalised, with one of the scheme's confessed facilitators, Mary Nekesa, already inside the compound in an unoccupied apartment.

She was reportedly ushered into this room by Rouwenhorst’s widow, Riziki Cherono Ali, who is the prime suspect in the murder of the Dutch tycoon.

Her role was to wait until nightfall to facilitate the entry of hired hit men into the compound to finish the job.

Ms Nekesa was jointly charged with Ms Cherono and Mr Timothy Omondi Ngowe alias Rashid alias Tony Ochieng alias Mohamed Khalid, for the murder of the businessman and a security guard at his apartment, Mr Evans Pole Bokoro.

They allegedly committed this offence on June 4, 2021.

However, Nekesa entered into a plea bargain agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and she is now a state witness.

The effect of the agreement is that the state has reviewed the charge of murder against Ms Nekesa and reduced it to that of manslaughter.

On Monday, Nekesa pleaded guilty to the two offences of manslaughter, where the court heard that she unlawfully killed Rouwenhorst and Bokoro.

She has made a confession statement, where she has narrated how the murder was planned and executed, as well as how the money was shared and how the evidence was concealed to avoid detection.

She is awaiting sentencing and the opportunity to testify in court to disclose what is contained in her confession.

The prosecution disclosed in open court how the murder was planned and the role that Ms Nekesa played in the scheme.

The court was informed that Nekesa was not new to the deceased’s house.

She was previously an employee at Roco Apartments, where she worked as a manager, and had also earlier engaged in business with Ms Cherono and they were close confidants.

Court records further show that it was Nekesa who introduced Cherono to Omondi, and the pair would occasionally spend time together.

In one of their outings, in May of the same year, Ms Cherono allegedly informed her friend Nekesa of her intent to get rid of her husband, Rouwenhorst, by killing him, and Mr Omondi was the man to execute the murder.

The state alleges that Nekesa facilitated communication between Cherono and Omondi for planning purposes.

The apartment building was partly used as residential premises, where the deceased and his family resided and also contained fully furnished rental apartments.

According to the prosecution, on June 3, 2021, Cherono facilitated Nekesa to hide in apartment number 9, which was vacant at the time.

“At around 2 am on June 4, Nekesa assisted Omondi to gain entry into the apartment's compound,” said State Counsel Bernard Ngiri.

Nekesa allegedly told Bokoro, the night guard, that Omondi was her guest.

The prosecution said the investigators established that Nekesa and Omondi proceeded to the vacant room and planned to lace meat with poison which would be fed to the security dogs to impair them.

The meat was allegedly provided by Cherono.

The court was further told that Omondi then left while carrying a metal bar in his jacket.

“About 45 minutes later Omondi called Nekesa who went out and found Bokoro lying down while being tied with a rope. He was groaning in pain. Omondi was in the company of two other men,” the prosecutor told the court.

From here, it is alleged that the attackers, who were three in number, proceeded to Rouwenhorst’s room where they attacked him, leaving him for dead.

The court also heard that an analysis of call data placed Nekesa at the scene and it was established that she was in communication with Cherono and Omondi before and after the offence.

“A phone recovered from the suspects showed text communication detailing plans by Nekesa and Omondi on how they would commit the murder,” said the prosecutor.

Court records show that Nekesa was arrested and charged because she was the central person who coordinated the killings from the vacant room within the apartment block, where she was allegedly accommodated by Cherono.

The investigators have also said that the suspect had a key which she used to open the gate when Omondi arrived at the scene.

“Witness statements and documentary evidence obtained points out clearly that the accused person committed the offences charged,” said Mr Ngiri.

These details were read out despite protests by the defence, who felt that the names of Cherono and Omondi should not be mentioned.

“The plea bargain agreement is between the state and Ms Nekesa, not my clients. Their names should be left out,” said Mr Magolo.

However, the State Counsel wondered how this would be possible and suggested that the defence will have time to interrogate Nekesa when she takes the witness stand.

Justice Ong'injo also wondered how Mr Magolo's suggestions would be executed, and asked the prosecution to submit the facts as they were, stressing that she did not want to leave gaps in the proceedings by adopting the shortcut being recommended.

