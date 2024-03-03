Bomet man who killed his 3 children and househelp dies by suicide

A man who on Saturday killed three of his children and a househelp in Bomet County has taken his own life.

Before the tragic incident, the family members shared a roof and meals as they chatted.

In death, the bodies of the innocent children, whose lives were violently cut short at a tender age, now temporarily share a permanent structure with their tormentor. Their bodies lie side by side in the cold fridge at Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Robert Kilel alias Simini died by suicide at Kipkoy village in Singorwet ward, Bomet Central constituency, a few hours after committing the crime.

The man hacked the children with a panga at Kipkebe village near Silibwet trading centre on Friday night before he fled.

Bomet Central Sub County Deputy Police Commander Bashir Ali and Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations Geoffrey Omwenga on Sunday confirmed the death of the suspect, who was being sought by police.

"The suspect committed suicide at his parents' home (Kipkoy village), a few kilometres from the scene of the killings. Two blood-stained pangas were recovered from the scene where the body was discovered," Mr Bashir said.

The suspect's body, which had injuries on the hands and neck, has been taken to the Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation, the same facility where the bodies of the four children he murdered were taken on Friday.

Lewis Kipngeno, one of the four children killed by their father, who later died by suicide in Bomet on March 2, 2024. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Police named the victims of the attack as Lewis Kipngeno, 14, Lulu Cheruto, two, Abigael Cherono, eight, and Sharon Chepkoech, their 16-year-old househelp.

"We have opened an inquiry into the two incidents. We are appealing to members of the public who have information to volunteer it to the police," Mr Bashir said.

On Friday night, Kilel descended on the children and hacked them to death with a razor-sharp panga in what appeared to be a case of premeditated murder before going underground after an alarm was raised.

His eldest son survived the attack by hiding behind a curtain in the main house before sneaking out as the suspect searched for him in the bedroom. He raised the alarm, attracting neighbours who rushed to the homestead.

The high school student rushed his wounded younger brother to nearby Chelymo Hospital from where he was transferred to Tenwek Hospital for specialised treatment.

But the victim, a Form Two student at Nyambaria Boys' Secondary School in Nyamira County, succumbed to his injuries on arrival at Tenwek Hospital.

The murder suspect is said to have gone to the shop operated by his wife, Naomi Chepkoech, at Silibwet Trading Centre before committing the crime and attempted in vain to convince her to close the premises and go home with him.

“He attempted to convince his wife that he was unwell and required attention at home, but Ms Chepkoech declined to close the shop since it was busy market day” Mr Bashir revealed.

The suspect proceeded home where he hacked his children to death. It appears the distress call was muffled by rainfall pounding the area at the time.

On Saturday, the kitchen floor, firewood, gas cylinder, mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, shoes and utensils were soaked in blood, with signs of struggle which were replicated outside the main house.

“By the grace of God, the wife did not close the shop and accompany the man home as we would probably be talking of a far much bigger crime”, Ms Ann Korir, a resident said.

Ms Chepkoech mother of the children collapsed in shock on Saturday morning. She had spent the night in the home of a pastor in a nearby village.

On Sunday, she was still unable to speak to neighbours and the media.

Mr Gilbert Kibet, a relative of the victims, said the suspect had not been seen at home for three days before committing the heinous crime.

It is suspected that the man used a wire to strangle one of the children. The others had deep neck and head injuries.

The suspect is said to be a businessman who sold potatoes. He always kept to himself a lot. He is said to have been the source of persistent conflicts at his ancestral home.

“Very few people used to visit his homestead as he has not been friendly. He often beat up his mother at Kipkoy village before he relocated with his family to Kipkebe village,” Ms Ann Mutai, a resident said.

Mr Barno Kimoru, a church leader said there was no indication that the couple had quarrelled before the attack.

“The family requires all the support they can get from the community. It is unfortunate that innocent children were murdered by their father, a man who should have protected them,” Mr Kimoru said.