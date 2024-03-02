Man hacks to death his three children, maid in Bomet

A man has killed his three children and a housemaid in Silibwet, Bomet County.

The man hacked to death the four at Kipkebe village in Bomet central constituency, sending shockwaves through the area.

He reportedly descended on his children Friday night, hacking them to death using a panga and fled the scene. He is being sought by the police.

His eldest son survived the attack as he hid behind a curtain in the main house and sneaked out even as his father hunted for him in the bedroom.

He raised the alarm attracting neighbours who rushed his wounded younger brother to the nearby Chelymo Hospital and from which he was referred to Tenwek Hospital for specialised treatment.

However, the boy who sustained deep cuts, and was a form two student at Nyambaria Boys Secondary School in Nyamira County succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Hundreds of villagers thronged the homestead as word filtered out of family members murdered by a man who was expected to protect them.

Mrs Ann Korir (left) leads villagers as they speak to journalists at the home of four family members who were killed in Kipkebe village, Bomet County, on March 2, 2024.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Bomet Central Sub County Deputy Police Commander Bashir Ali and Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations Department Geoffrey Omwenga confirmed the incident.

“Police have received crucial leads and are in pursuit of the suspect who went underground after the assault,” Mr Bashit said.

Police named the victims of the attack as Lewis Kipng’eno, 14 years old, Lulu Cheruto, two years old, Abigael Cherono, eight, and Sharon Chepkoech, the house help aged 16 years.

“They suffered multiple, deep cuts inflicted using a sword which has not been recovered yet. We are confident that we will arrest the suspect from his hiding place,” Mr Bashir said.

The suspect is said to have visited a shop operated by his wife, Naomi Chepkoech, at Silibwet trading centre, and attempted to convince her to close the premises and go home with him.

“He tried to lure his wife, saying he was unwell and required her attention at home, but his wife declined to close the shop on such a busy market day,” Mr Bashir said.

Postmortem examination

Bodies of the victims have been removed to Longisa referral hospital mortuary for preservation ahead of postmortem examination and subsequent release to the family for burial.

The suspect attacked the children in the kitchen, which is adjacent to the main house, hacking them to death, but it appears their distress calls may have been muffled by heavy rainfall pounding the area at the time.

On Saturday, the kitchen floor, firewood, gas cylinder, mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, shoes and utensils were strewn all over and soaked in blood, with signs of a struggle, a scenario replicated in the main house.

Ann Korir, a resident, urged police to track down, arrest and prosecute the suspect for the crime. “We are all living in fear as long as he remains free. Even though we cannot bring the victims back to life, we will get closure once he is arrested and made to pay for this crime,” Ms Korir said.

She said, “By the grace of God, the wife did not close her shop and accompany the man home or we would probably be witnessing worse.”

The grieving mother collapsed in shock when she was brought to her homestead, having spent the night at the home of a pastor in a nearby village.

On Friday, she was called home when the assaults occurred and found the lifeless bodies of her children soaked in blood. She was taken to a church elder’s home where she spent the night before returning home on Saturday mid-morning.

She was unable to speak to neighbours and the media while the local community erected tents and conducted prayers at the homestead.