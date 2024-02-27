My five-hour ordeal at the hands of armed robbers

February 13, 2024 started like any normal day for Ms Nelly Kosgei. Little did she know the harrowing ordeal that awaited her later in the day.

What should have been a restful evening turned into a nightmare as Ms Kosgei, a Naivasha resident, found herself held hostage in her home by five armed robbers who stayed there for more than five hours.

During those long terrifying hours, the gangsters took their sweet time to smoke and eat her food before making away with the victim's property of unknown value.

On that day, Ms Kosgei left her workplace at the usual time of 7:30pm for her residence in Mirera.

Along the way, she called her security guard informing him that she was driving home so that he could open the gate for her.

Nelly Kosgei during the interview with the Nation at Naivasha Police Station on February 26, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

On arrival, she parked her car before walking into her house with a laptop, mobile phone and car keys.

"Since l was hungry l proceeded to warm my food which had been prepared by my cousin. Before l could start eating, l decided to check on my seven-year-old daughter who was still awake. My daughter was in the company of her elder cousin since my house manager was away," she narrated.

It was at that moment that the attackers stormed into the house.

"l heard someone knock on the door but thought it was the security guard as we were the only people in the compound. I was wrong. Five armed men in police uniform forcefully gained entry into the house and ordered me to lie down," she said.

The robbers had ordered the security guard to pretend that he was unwell so that she could open the door.

"I was shocked when I opened the door. l saw armed mean-looking men right at my doorstep."

The security guard, whose hands had been tied, was also ordered to join her on the floor.

Ms Kosgei said the men pretended that they were detectives conducting an investigation and accused her of having obtained money fraudulently.

They said they wanted to question her on the matter.

Then the masked gangsters proceeded to her children's bedroom, dragged them out, and ordered them to lie down on the floor.

All this time, Ms Kosgei said, she was pleading with her assailants to let the children sleep.

The criminals bundled the minors into one of the bedrooms and locked the door before they started ransacking the house while demanding money.

Ms Kosgei said the robbers eventually carted away her two TV sets, two laptops, four mobile phones and assorted household items.

They also robbed her of cash and ordered her to secure loans from mobile phone apps.

"One of the robbers watched over us as his accomplices ransacked the house. They told me they wanted money and some documents from me but did not disclose which ones. I kept pleading with them not to hurt us," she narrated.

The armed men later took Ms Kosgei to the master bedroom and told her that they would only release her once she gave them Sh250,000.

She says by that time, the assailants had become very hostile.

The nightmarish episode that started at 9pm went on until 2am when the gangsters eventually left.

According to Ms Kosgei, the assailants, who kept calling each other 'Afande' (police officer), left without disclosing from which police station they had been sent.

"Four of the men were in uniform while one was in civilian," she said.

Ms Kosgei said that whenever her phone rang, the gangsters ordered her to receive it and speak normally.

She said they threatened to kill her if she raised alarm or disclosed what was happening.

"At one point l requested to be taken to the washroom and one of them escorted me. On returning to the living room, I was dismayed to find the rest of the gang smoking and eating some food l had kept in the fridge. They were all over the living room, making calls and laughing loudly," she recounted.

"I was worried that since they were smoking, they would set my house on fire and leave us inside to die,” she said.

Her five hours of horror ended when the gangsters demanded her car keys, and disabled the car alarm before they fled.

“When we were sure they were gone we sought help from neighbours. I also called my father who sought help from the neighbouring police post. It was very traumatising," she said.

Ms Nelly Kosgei's vehicle at Naivasha Police Station on February 26, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Police officers later arrived and after documenting the scene, Ms Kosgei and her family were escorted to Naivasha Police Station to record statements.

Ms Kosgei has since relocated her daughter to a school in Kitale, in Trans Nzoia County to recover from the trauma she suffered.

The harrowing incident happened amid rising cases of violent robberies in various parts of Naivasha that have attracted the attention of top security officials in Nakuru County.

According to Naivasha sub-County criminal investigation officer, Joseph Muriuki, five people were arrested at the weekend in connection to the incident, with the police still trailing other suspects.