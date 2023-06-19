Sex, partying, crime and murder: An insider account of Confirm gang

At the tender age of 13, in 2017, Fred (not his real name) moved out of his mother’s house in Bondeni estate, in Nakuru City and joined a group of ten other teenagers in the neighbour ring Kwa Rhonda estate.

Fred then a class eight pupil joined an outlawed criminal gang dubbed ‘Confirm Group’.

Months later the teen quickly learned tricks of the underworld and conned someone Sh100,000.

Together with his peers in crime, they used the money to rent a two-bedroom house in Kwa Rhonda estate.

A few months later, he quit school, even before he could sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and fully signed up to a life of crime.

“I was introduced to the gang by my peers at school who always had money, at a time my mother was struggling to pay rent and afford a meal,” says Fred, now a reformed criminal.

The teenager is among dozens of his peers, who were lured to the criminal underworld by the urge to live large.

In an exclusive interview with reformed Confirm gang members aged 24 and 28, the Nation established that the young people live by the gun to complement their heavy appetite for life on the fast lane. A life that revolves around booze, partying and sex.

They steal, rob at gunpoint, and even kill, over the slightest provocation in their pursuit of money to maintain a larger-than-life image, yet some of them are hardly out of school.

“I was born and raised in Bondeni slums, adapting to that lifestyle was not hard. I joined the criminal gang when it was starting. We used to get money as no one knew about Confirm gang then. I was very happy we could make so much money in an easy way. In a day we could go home with around Sh50,000 to Sh100,000. The leaders of the gang never mind if you are young as long as you bring in money,“ recalls Jemmo, another reformed gang member.

Aged 28, Jemmo, not his real name, has ‘seen it all’ and has been arrested several times but all the time, he was bailed out by his colleagues.

He revealed that the gang has been swindling unsuspecting people of their mobile money and fraudulently accessing bank accounts.

“Over time we became hardcore criminals. From the use of swords and other crude weapons we graduated to guns and other sophisticated weapons,” he adds.

However, Jemmo decided to quit the world of crime after numerous arrests.

Another reformed criminal Kevin, not his real name, revealed that the greed for quick and easy money, saw him join the gang.

“At only 16 years old, I was driven by the greed of getting quick money and the urge to live a lavish lifestyle. I was recruited to join the outlawed Confirm gang after l dropped out of school in Form Two,” Kevin told the Nation.

As a new recruit, he says that he would mug unsuspecting victims robbing them of their phones, identity cards and other valuables items before finally graduating to being a Confirm after being in the group for one month.

He said that he was taught how to ‘confirm’ and with no time Kevin mastered the skill.