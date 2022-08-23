Man linked to 'Confirm' gang murders, drugs freed on bond

A Nakuru court yesterday released a man arrested over suspicion of being the leader of the criminal gang Confirm.

Mr Dickson Macharia, who was charged with drug trafficking, was released on a Sh200,000 bond and a surety of the same amount.

He appeared in court on Friday last week and denied ownership of 11.049kg of bhang seized from his house and estimated to be worth Sh331,470.

Prosecutors allege he committed the offense on August 3 in Kivumbini estate, Nakuru East sub-county.

Principal Magistrate Isaac Orenge, in his bond ruling, said the offence was bailable and that it was the suspect’s constitutional right.

The ruling was based on an August 19 affidavit from Inspector Japin Nyachae, the investigating officer, who wanted Mr Macharia denied bail.

But Mr Orenge said prosecutors had not demonstrated that the accused would not attend court if he was released on bond.

“The only primary factor that the court needs to take into consideration is if the accused person will attend courts when required. There are no reasons to warrant the accused to be denied bond, which is a constitutional right under Article 49,” the magistrate ruled.

“I therefore find the application by the state not merited. The accused person before me is entitled to be released on bond and I am making an order that he be released on bond or an alternative of cash bail of Sh150,000.”

The court had earlier given prosecutors another 15 days to complete their investigations. But the police only linked the suspect to drug trafficking.

Mr Macharia was arrested on August 3 and investigated for links to the killings of four women in Mawanga, Nakuru North sub-county, Nakuru County.

The murders occurred between December 2, 2021 and June 24.

He was found with a laptop and mobile phones that he allegedly used to commit mobile phone fraud and cybercrimes.

A pretrial hearing slated for September 15 will confirm whether prosecutors had supplied the accused or his lawyers with all the documents they intend to rely on and witness statements.