Suspected 'Confirm' leader charged with drug trafficking

A Nakuru court has charged Mr Dickson Macharia with drug trafficking.

Mr Macharia was arrested on August 3 and investigated for links to the killings of four women in Mawanga, Nakuru North sub-county, Nakuru County.

The murders occurred between December 2, 2021 and June 24.

He was found with a laptop and mobile phones that he allegedly used to commit mobile phone fraud and cybercrimes.

But when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Isaac Orenge on Monday, he was only charged with drug trafficking.

He denied being in possession of 11.049kg of bhang, estimated to be worth Sh331,470, on August 3 in Kivumbini, Nakuru East.

In an August 19 affidavit, Inspector Japin Nyachae, the investigating officer, wants Mr Macharia denied bail.

Mr Nyachae asked the court to detain Mr Macharia for 14 more days as they await a report from the cybercrime unit

“The investigations are incomplete. The accused is still a threat to the community and if released, he may cause harm or interfere with witnesses,” Mr Nyachae said.

He added that the suspect is a flight risk as his abode was unknown.

Mr Nyachae said investigators had not received an expert report from the Nairobi cybercrime unit and wanted the court to order Safaricom to provide Mr Macharia’s M-Pesa account statements.

Mr Macharia’s lawyer, Mr David Mongeri, asked the court to release him on reasonable bond terms, insisting that he was not a flight risk.

He argued that detectives were unable to link him to any capital offence and had no right to detain him further.

“The charge the accused person currently faces is an offence where bond can be granted. I pray to the court that he be released and will be attending court and cooperate with detectives while he is out on bond,” Mr Mongeri said.

He also said his client’s home is known and that he lives with his mother in Kivumbini, where he was arrested.

“The police cannot continue detaining the accused person after concluding their investigations and charging him with drug trafficking,” Mr Mongeri added.