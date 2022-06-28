Police arrest suspected ‘notorious mugger’

Police in Kileleshwa have arrested a suspected notorious mugger who has been stealing from motorists.

Allan Kariuki Mwangi, who hails from Ndumbuini in Kiambu County, was seized during a police operation near the Dusit Chiromo area in Nairobi and he is in custody.

“The Stapol Kileleshwa and his team arrested one notorious mugger who was in the company of two more suspects,” read a report filed at Kileleshwa police post.

The two other suspects escaped, the police said.

The incident comes just days after motorists raised concerns about muggers who had violently robbed them around Chiromo Drive.

They said the muggers also targeted passengers in matatus plying the route.

Meanwhile, police in Embakasi have launched a manhunt for three gun-toting robbers who stole two mobile phones worth Sh20,500 from an M-Pesa shop attendant.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Ms Mourine Osiyo said that the three threatened to shoot her dead if she did not cooperate.

“She reported that while she was closing her M-Pesa shop, the three men who were armed with a pistol confronted her. They ordered her to surrender everything that she was carrying,” the report read.

The trio then left the scene on a motorbike whose registration number was concealed.

Posed as a customer

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter.

In another incident, police from the Gigiri station on the night of Monday, June 27, arrested a man who had stolen a motorbike and a phone from a bodaboda rider.

Mr Kennedy Ochieng was nabbed by DCI detectives in the Nairobi central business district moments stealing from the rider, identified as Joshua Mwasi.

It all started when Mr Ochieng approached the rider at the Kangemi stage and posed as a customer who wanted to be taken to Gigiri.

“But upon reaching the said destination, the rider, armed with a knife, robbed him of his motorbike and mobile phone. He then sped away with the motorbike to an unknown location,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read.