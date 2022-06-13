Five arrested over muggings in Meru

Police in Meru have arrested five men suspected to be behind a runaway wave of muggings and thefts.

The security personnel also recovered more than 20 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen and three motorcycles thought to have been used to carry out the activities.

Addressing the press, Imenti North sub-county police commander Alexander Makau appealed to members of the public who might have fallen victim to the muggers to visit Meru police station to identify the recovered items.

The police boss has formed a crack squad and opened a patrol base at Gakoromone market to track the suspects who carried out the criminal activities even in broad daylight.

Sub-county director of criminal investigations Jamlick Kithinji said most of the thefts occurred in Meru town, Gitimbine, Makutano and Gakoromone areas.

He expressed concern that those engaged in the activities were between 18 and 20 years and warned that police would deal firmly with them.

“I warn the boys to go back to school before we catch up with them. We will deal with them firmly, and not handle them with kid gloves.