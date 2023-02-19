Peter Salasya, the mischievous ‘bull’ from Mumias

Parliament has seen many ‘bulls’ within its corridors. One such example was Nicholas Biwott, who was infamously known as the Bull of Auckland for his exploits.

And now, Peter Salasya – the Mumias East MP – wants to make sure the legacy is not lost by making a statement arrival at the scene as the new bull from Mumias.

Although his home county Kakamega is popular for bullfighting, the first-term lawmaker is not ready to take things easy. He wants to take things a notch higher.

Yesterday, during a Raila Odinga-led rally in Kisumu, Mr Salasya’s fast-rising star was evident as residents demanded that he speaks, long after fellow MPs had, and just before firebrand Siaya Governor James Orengo was welcomed to invite the opposition supremo to address the crowd.

Just like the Kakamega bulls conquer whatever is in front of them, the lawmaker has set his eyes on Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir, aka Toto, by putting her in the family way.

Late last year, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro jokingly advised Mr Salasya to marry Toto, giving the two his “blessings” and asking them to go forth and get children. But it appears the MP wants to take the joke too far.

Like a raging bull, the 32-year-old last Sunday promised to impregnate Toto following her criticism of Azimio la Umoja coalition party leader Raila Odinga.

Maybe this is just the beginning of many feats and following in the footsteps of Boni Khalwale, who, apart from being known as a bullfighter, has made a record of having a candidate sitting a national examination every year. For a man whose name means “to disperse” in Luhya, it appears he is on a mission to disperse his seeds.

'Madam Speaker Sir', MP Salasya gaffes in maiden speech

The MP even had the ‘balls’ to tell off National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, insisting he will not apologise for the remarks, despite threats not to be allowed to speak in the House.

As hard as nuts, he retorted to the threat by telling the Uasin Gishu woman representative that “Parliament is not your house” and challenged her for a roll in a "political mud" should Kenya Kwanza politicians continue to rattle those in Azimio by disrespecting their political father—Mr Odinga.

But if you think that was a slip of the tongue, then think twice.

Since being elected to Parliament in last year’s elections, MP Salasya has quickly made a name for himself for endlessly courting controversy both in and outside Parliament.

The self-proclaimed Western youth kingpin is never shy to express his mind whether or not his statements rub people the wrong way. His outspokenness has made him friend and foe alike, quickly making him a household name among Kenyans online for his remarks or even conduct.

On Twitter, he is known as the “murderer of the English language” for his spelling and grammatical errors in his posts, the legislator always divides opinions with his posts.

Capable of pulling even the most ludicrous of antics, the Dap-K MP pulls no punches and calling him erratic is an understatement.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to make unprintable statements against nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for walking into Parliament in a “period-stained” suit to advocate free sanitary pads for girls in public schools and an end to period poverty.

But on a good day, the man from Mumias can also be a preacher. Maybe he wants to follow in the footsteps of ‘Jesus of Tongaren’ or Jehova Wanyonyi.

Early this month, he prophesied to “all singles out there and divorcees” that 2023 is going to be the year of their much-awaited partner.