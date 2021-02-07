Simeon Nyachae
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Two personal encounters that show who the son of Nyandusi really was

By  Kamau Ngotho

What you need to know:

  • One afternoon, I strategically positioned myself in the Parliament cafeteria and waited.
  • When he came out I walked towards him and made to block him and introduce myself.

When Simeon Nyachae was provincial commissioner in the then Rift Valley province, my father worked as a foreman in a Nakuru-based firm called W.H. Sayer Construction & Engineering Co. The company had been contracted to construct a tea factory at Sotik in the then Kericho district.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo announces 'resurgence' of Ebola

  2. Bandits kill 25 people in fresh attacks in northern Nigeria

  3. Moi power peddler Hosea Kiplagat dies at 76

  4. Raila, Nanok face off in church over BBI

  5. How cancer management is changing in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.