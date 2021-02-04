David Musila
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The day Nyachae saved Musila’s job over coup attempt on Kenyatta

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

In 1971, amid tension following an attempted coup against President Jomo Kenyatta’s government, allegedly plotted by his army boss Joseph Ndolo, a young district officer (DO) was under pressure to quit government.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Counties with idle money to miss out on funding

  2. South Sudan tightens anti-Covid rules as cases rise

  3. Myanmar generals order restricted access to Facebook

  4. UN says Myanmar coup must fail

  5. Ruling on Sonko's detention over terror claims postponed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.