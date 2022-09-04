Patrick Amoth: No cause for alarm over tomato flu

The Ministry of Health has assured Kenyans that the country has not reported any case of tomato flu as the disease continues to spread across the world.

The mysterious virus has been reported in India and according to The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, it leads to the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato, hence the name.

The blisters resemble those seen with the monkeypox virus in young individuals, with some researchers suggesting it might be monkeypox.

Acting Director General Patrick Amoth said because of travels, they can’t rule anything out, but so far, there is no cause for alarm.

“Should we record any, we will advise accordingly. It may be far, but we can still record it. In case of any symptoms, we encourage people to report,” Dr Amoth said.

The virus was first reported in the Kollam district, India, and had infected 82 people, mostly under-fives, in three months from May to July. The virus has since been reported in the United Kingdom from samples of two children who had travelled to India for holiday. The tests showed they were infected with an enterovirus named coxsackie A16.

Coxsackie A16 causes hand, foot and mouth disease.

Although the children present with high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints, there have been no reports of serious illness or death so far. Everyone seems to be recovering, though the blisters remain on the palms and soles and in the mouth.

Although the tomato flu shows symptoms similar to those of Covid-19—both are associated with fever, fatigue, and body aches—the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2.

The new virus, which researchers have now classified under the viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, also affects immunocompromised adults with high temperature, intense joint pain and rashes. The blisters clear up within a week or so, although pain relief can be helpful.

Rashes also appear on the skin, leading to irritation. As with other viral infections, further symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration, which are similar to those manifested in dengue and Chikungunya. Patients may develop mouth sores, causing swallow problems, so dehydration can be a problem in small children.

The researchers thought that perhaps the rashes were occurring because children were reacting differently to infections after they had Covid-19.

Tomato flu

“The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening; however, because of the dreadful experience of Covid-19, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks,” said the Lancet journal.

Similar to other viral infections, tomato flu is very contagious. The virus is mostly spread through close contact. “Young children are also prone to this infection through the use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces, as well as putting things directly into the mouth. Given the similarities to hand, foot, and mouth disease,” says the journal.

“If the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well.”

There are no antiviral drugs or vaccines for the treatment or prevention of tomato flu.

Since the symptoms are similar to chikungunya and dengue as well as hand, foot, and mouth disease, treatment is also similar, patients are isolated and advised to take plenty of fluid.

Those with rashes are advised to water sponge their body for the relief of irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required.

Isolation, according to the researchers, should be followed for five to seven days from symptom onset to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.