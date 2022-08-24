MoH, Nakuru authorities differ over swine flu outbreak

The Ministry of Health and health authorities in Nakuru have differed over the announcement of a swine flu outbreak in the country.

According to the ministry, none of the samples taken to the Influenza Reference Laboratory turned positive for swine flu, one of the strains of the H1N1 influenza A.

“What we picked from the results was the seasonal cold and not the swine flu strain as earlier reported. The samples tested positive for H1N1, which has numerous categories of flu, I don’t know why they had to settle on swine flu,” said the acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth.

Dr Amoth said an outbreak of swine flu is not something that should be taken lightly, and faulted the county for making the announcement without involving the Health ministry.

Contact with pigs

The H1N1 virus was commonly referred to as swine flu because in the past, infections happened in people who had been in contact with pigs. However, that changed a few years ago when a new virus emerged in people who had not been in contact with the animal.

“Issuing a statement that explains the global picture is only done by the Ministry of Health after thorough tests have been done and the situation confirmed,” he said.

Citing the case of a child that died, Dr Amoth said it was unlikely that swine flu was the cause, but added that scientists were investigating the matter.

“How it is now, our science will be put to question, we really want to understand what made them arrive at swine flu,” he said.

Dr Amoth said the announcement puts Kenya in an awkward position because the country has to alert the African Union and World Health Organisation, yet there is no case to report.

Put the record straight

A letter has been written to the Nakuru County authorities to put the record straight.

“We need to do investigations on the laboratory where the tests were done, the equipment and whether the interpretation of the data was correctly done,” he said.

Nakuru Chief Officer of Public Health Services Daniel Wainaina on Monday announced that the county had confirmed a swine flu outbreak in Elementaita ward. He added that the first report was received at Kiptangwany Health Centre on July 27 after the officer in charge reported a surge in flu.

Dr Wainaina said a team of public health surveillance officers were sent to the health centre and after investigations and tests, it turned out that there was a localised outbreak of swine flu. According to the official, the outbreak is reported to be affecting children mostly and at least one life had been lost to the flu.

He reported that at least 140 swine flu cases had been reported in the past month, with six children currently admitted to the Kiptangwany Health Centre and two at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital in stable condition. As of yesterday, three children who had been in isolation were cleared for discharge.

No deaths reported

The Health department in the county had indicated that at the onset of the outbreak, 10 cases were being reported daily, but no deaths had been reported over the last week.

Dr Wainaina advised people to wear masks, especially when they are in public and assured Nakuru residents of increased personnel for daily surveillance, linking the cases to the current cold weather.

Swine flu is contagious and easily spreads from humans after contact with pigs. The infection rapidly leads to moderate to severe symptoms that can lead to death.

Manifestations of the H1N1 influenza are similar to those of seasonal influenza. Patients present with symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

In children, signs of severe disease include temporary cessation of breathing (apnoea), abnormal rapid breathing, difficult or painful breathing, or bluish discolouration of skin and extreme irritability.



