Pastor Ng'ang'a: I am selling my Naivasha hotel for Sh800m to save 'American souls

Neno evangelist Pastor James Ng'ang'a is selling his well-known property, the Newstead Hotel, formerly known as the Sunny Hill Hotel, on the Nakuru-Nairobi Road.

The televangelist is in dire need of funds to expand his ministry in America and is selling the hotel for Sh800 million, subject to negotiation.

The hotel opened in June 2016, with several influential leaders gracing the launch.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the founder of Neno Evangelism Centre revealed that his mission is to save lost souls. He plans to open a church in the United Staes of America and would require Sh600 million to finance.

"That is why I am selling the hotel so that I can get enough money to finance the project," he said.

Pastor Ng'ang'a is selling the hotel for Sh800 million, an offer he says is negotiable.

He also mentioned that he is planning to move his family to the US as his wife, Mercy Murugi, recently gave birth there.

Their firstborn son was born in South Carolina. This automatically made the child an American citizen by birth.

"That is why I have been visiting America many times, to prepare the ground. My wife has been in America since she recently gave birth," he said.

The hotel, he added was an ideal location for outings, family reunions and business conferences, with facilities including a large open-air playground, a high-quality swimming pool and ample parking.

Pastor Ng'ang'a is known for attracting a large following to his church in Nairobi. A few years ago, he announced his intention to build a new city called Jerusalem City on 50 acres of land he bought three years ago in Kajiado County.

"I already have 70 children attending school from grades 1 to 4. I also give them food, uniforms and shoes," he said.