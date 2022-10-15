Rhumba lovers mourn Congolese saxophonist, composer and band leader Verckys Kiamuangana

The death of veteran Congolese saxophonist and music producer Verckys Kiamuangana Mateta marks the end of an illustrious four-decade career in which he released mega hits.

His daughter, Ancy Kiamungana, who is also a musician, confirmed the news in an emotional post on her Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. She eulogised her father as a pillar in her life, having encouraged her to get into music.

What was even more devastating for her is that she lost her father two years after her mother died.

Ancy, who lives in England, but is now in Kinshasa, announced her arrival on the international scene with the rendition of her father’s controversial song, Nakomitunaka (Lingala for I ask myself). The original song angered the Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (then known as Congo and later Zaire), as Verckys asked, among other things, why all the saints and angels were white while moto moindo (black person) is zabulu (devil).

The original version of the Nakomitunaka song featuring Pepe Kalle Yampanya on lead vocals was released in 1972.

During a private visit to Kenya in February 2019, Verckys clarified that he later made amends with the Catholic Church over the song.

African music

On learning of Verckys death, the fans of the mercurial band leader and musicians’ rights defender took to social media to eulogise the fallen icon.

Among Kenyans, rhumba fans who eulogised Kiamuangana yesterday were Mr George Muruli, Humphrey Mahiva and flamboyant dresser James “Maina Smart” Mwangi. Others who eulogised him were Kisumu-based journalist John Oywa and musician Ken Makokha (who remembers him for having inspired him in playing the saxophone.).

This weekend, most radio and TV stations featuring African music are expected to stage shows dedicated to his music.

Verckys death came as an anti-climax as this week, Congolese rhumba music lovers have paid tribute to his former boss, the grandmaster Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi of TPOK Jazz band, who died on October 12, 1989. In a sad coincidence, Verckys passed away on October 13,

It was after leaving TPOK Jazz that Verckys formed Orchestre Veve in late 1968, which would become one of the biggest and most prolific bands in Congo, and the rest of Africa. Veve had a huge following in Kenya and East Africa, thanks to its string of danceable hit songs.

His Orchestra Veve was famous for hit songs from the 1970s such as Lukani, Ndona, Vivita, Kalala, Baluti and Mwana Mburu.

He had joined Franco’s TP OK Jazz in 1963 as a saxophone player alongside Isaac Musekiwa, Lutumba Simaro Massiya, Pedro, Edo Nganga, and Armando Brazzos. Prior to joining TP OK Jazz, he had a stint with Johnny Bokelo, a younger brother to Paul Ebongo Dewayon, who is credited with inspiring Franco in playing the guitar.

For Verckys, his first Orch Veve featured Sinatra Saak Saakul, Loko Massengo, Mario Matadidi and Kelly Makiadi among others. However, in 1972 there was yet another split within Orch Veve resulting in a splinter group Orch Sosoliso which was also known as Trio Madjesi (Mario-Djeskain-Sinatra).

Verckys, who was 78, was among the few surviving Congolese music icons, on a stage that was dominated by Franco, his biggest rival, Tabu Ley Rochereau, and other greats. He was an immensely talented saxophone player, signature addition to all his compositions.

Verckys, who also founded bands such as Orchestra Kiam for the younger generation at the time, has been ailing in recent years.

Better music royalties

The former president of the giant Congolese musicians’ union – Socada – had been put under home care when his health worsened.

Verckys was involved in fighting for better music royalties for fellow Congolese musicians.

Socada is now led by Zaiko Langa Langa band leader Nyoka Longo. Some of the leading Congolese music bands of the 1970s such as Orchestra Lipua Lipua, Orchestra Les Kamale, Orchestra Shama Shama, Orchestra Bella Bella, Orchestra Kiam, and Zaiko Langa Langa at one time produced their music on Verckys Veve Production label.

He worked with some of legendary musicians like Pepe Kalle, Nyboma Mwandibo, Nzaya Dio, Vata Mombasa, Lusuama Aspro, Soki Vangu, Soki Dianzenza, Papa Wemba, King Kester Emeneya and Mopero wa Maloba.

He frequently travelled between DRC and Europe and was known to have a large family living in various countries in Africa and Europe. Other than Ancy, his other child Daniel, is also a musician.