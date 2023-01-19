Sigona Bowl attracts 120 entries

With the conclusion of the fourth leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour at Sigona Golf Club on Wednesday, it is now the turn for Kenya’s leading amateurs as 120 of them parade at the par 72 course from Friday for the first round of this year’s Sigona Bowl golf tournament.

This is the opening leg of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, and for the first time in the history of the event, this year the men will be joined by Kenya’s six leading lady golfers.

The Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Ladies Golf Union have agreed to admit top lady golfers to participate alongside their male counterparts. The KLGU Chairman, Rosemary Olonde is upbeat about the top ranked ladies taking part in this and future KAGC events.

The eight ladies include Naomi Wafula and Jacqueline Walter (Vipingo Golf Academy), Agnes Nyakio, Esther Chumo, and Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab, Nancy Wairimu (Golf Park), Ashley Awuor of Royal and veteran and former Kenya national ladies team captain Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club.

“It's important to point out that Ladies shall be participating in all future KAGC events provided the events do not coincide with the KLGU calendar,’’ said KGU Vice Chairman and Tournament director Philip Ochola.

This Sigona Bowl, run under the new Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland (R&A) 2023 Rules which allows amateurs to earn cash prizes, will see a participating amateur win cash prizes limited to a maximum of $1000 per event, courtesy of the sponsor.

Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited, leading suppliers of Toro golf course management and maintenance equipment in the region and which Sigona Golf Club has depended on to keep their course in its pristine condition have for the third year running come back again as the tournament's title Sponsors.

Jimmy Kibugi, the Sigona Golf Club Captain, is delighted about this epoch making event and has opened the gates to players and guests who wish to cheer their favourite players. Currently the course which is in its best ever condition, had been well prepared for the professionals in the Safari Tour.

Incidentally, Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Nancy Wairimu and Channelle Wangari have been selected to participate in the Magical Ladies Open, a Ladies European Tour event scheduled for the PGA Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge Kilifi County from February 1 to 5.

Meanwhile on the line-up for the Sigona Bowl title opening round on Friday include Kenya’s national team players Dennis Maara, Adel Balala, John Lejirmah and Michael Karanga.

Taking them head on, will be players like Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Joseph Gathumbi and James Kamenchu, Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha, Nandi Bears' Nelson Koech, Paul Muchangi from Limuru and Golf Park’s Isaac Makokha.

Also drawn are Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga, Ibra Bagalana who are following the footsteps of Kenya-based Michael Alunga who has already won a couple of national events locally.

Teeing off for the first round is set for 7am with the last three ball of Wasim Ali, Paul Orawo set to tee off at 12.51pm.

The second and third rounds will take place on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Fixtures

Friday

Sigona

The 64th Sigona Bowl Golf Tournament sponsored by Turf Machineries and Irrigation Limited (TMIL); 7.00 J. Gathumbi, S.Kingori, G. Eshuchi; 7.09 D. Maara, H. Coomans, F. Kimani; 7.18 P. Macharia, K. Waweru, M. Kimemia; 7.27 R. Gichuki, I. Makokha, A. Kitur; 7.36 J. Ochieng, L. Njoroge, J Nyanduru; 7.45 M. Nyanchama, M. Muritu, J. Mwangi; 7.54 E. Chumo, S. Matharu, K. Muchiri; 8.03 C. Adagala, R. Muthugia, F. Kimanzi; 8.12 T. Chilchil, A. Mugisha, J. Timbe; 8.21 D. Matano, C. Wambasi, S. Karari; 8.30 J. Mbugua, V. Oyango, B. Edgar; 8.39 N. Karanja, M Karanga, R Odero; 8.48 G. Wakaba, N. Chandaria, J. Mario; 8.57 W. Burugu, K Gatiramu, A. Mussaji; 9.06 D. Barasa, E. Maina, G S Sehmi; 9.15 J Mureithi, P. Sehmi, K. Mutai; 9.24 J. Ojowa, S. Arundel, J. Walter; 9.33 F J Lasker, P.Githere, J. Wanjiru; 9.42 H. Raghwani, A. Khimji, E Omollo; 9.51 P. Nduati, J Rono, B Omondi; 10.00 J. Anthony, D. Kiragu, K. Koitaba; 10.09 A. Awour, G. Nsubuga, J. Gathu; 10.18 R Lemingani, K. Muraya, S. Mulama; 10.27 R Kianga, I Bagalana, P. Kahura; 10.36 N. Nanji, R. Simiyu, S. Orinda; 10.45 J N Kihanya, K. Juma, N Koech; 10.54 J Koina, N. Jogoo, R.Nyanchoga; 11.03 J. Nganga, D. Evans, J. Ndichu; 11.12 N. Kimemia, P. Muchangi, G.Sheng; 11.21 P. Musimba, C. Owour, J. Ngugi; 11.30 J Kamenchu, J. Waithaka, E. Kiarie; 11.39 J. Gitonga, F Munyua, G S Bachu; 11.48 N Wairimu, P. Ichangi, R. Malde; 11.57 N. Wafula, F Kipyator, G. Barasa; 12.06 D Chesumei, A. Odongo, S. Etaan; 12.15 E Muigwa, A. Nyakio, J. Wambari; 12.24 G. Mburu, A. Chandaria, Z. Malik; 12.33 J. Sandhu, S. Mbugua, M.Tanui; 12.42 A. Balala, J. Njoroge, W. Mastemet; 12.51 W. Ali, P. Orawo, J Lejirma.

Saturday

Nyali

Captain’s Prize (Zafir Zulfikar Din) First Tee AM; 6:16 Njoroge K, Kariuki A, Kisaka G; 6:24 Butt K,Bajaber F, Shah S; 6:32 Dodhia N, Dodhia R, Shah H; 6:40 Kanji V, Kanji R, Khagram K; 6:48 Gerber B, Gristwood L, Zoab G; 6:56 Malde A, Anjarwalla F, Dodhia S; 7:04 Lewa O, Ngweno N, Malde K; 7:12 Kaguru J, Walji M, Muhita A; 7:20 Muraya S,Kimenye A, Mugo P; 7:28 Olinda S, Kariuki M, Miheso A; 7:36 Gakuo G. N,Githinji G, Odhiambo L; 7:44 Kimanga P, Mwige K, Ondego B; 7:52 Ondego E, Kanyua G, Bosuben W; 8:00 Kimani N, Ochieng P, Mosio C; 8:08 Murumba E, Kimtai T, Onyango P; 8:16 Dhutia V, Soares D, Butta T; 8:24 Kariuki N, Odoo H, Njunu E; 8:32 Malar A, Mariga M, Mitterer M; 8:40 Malde J, Khanna U, Shah D; 8:48 Kudrati I, Shah N, Arif N; 8:56 Doshi J, Ally Is- Haq, Patel J. C; 9:04 Sangoro M, Simbi V,Tolo C; 9:12 Pandya N, Jamal Ay, Jandu A; 9:20 Muhita R, Kinuthia E, Munene E; 9:28 Kaguta W, Oyaro B, Din Z; 9:36 Orioro J, Tanui D, Langat R;9:44 Simiyu B, Chemweno D, Nduati D; 9:52 Ng'ang'a J, Kuria G, Kimani J; 10:00 Cheruiyot E, Maleto T, Gatonye G; 10:08 Makrani S, Okello H, Ndegwa C;10:16 Kirui F, Chivatsi P, Bwoma R; 10:24 Ngari N, Said H, Yegon N;10:32 Gachanja G, Ndung'u E, Njuguna T. J; 10:40 Kaisa W, Oloo M,Jamal T; 10:48 Choge G, Ondeng'a D, Mola A; 10:56 Mbote W, Munyao P,Githaiga T; 11:04 Ogola A, Ongere J, Jazz J; 11:12 Abwao T, Mutero D,Kikwai K; 11:20 Saeed M, Shiraz R, Shiraz Q; 11:28 Ombura M, Thama G,Gitonga J; 11:36 Kaburu J. S, Makau D, Wamunyua J; 11:44 Wambugu S. M,Macharia P, Mburu M; 11:52 Hirani S, Kunverji R, Patel N; First Tee; PM; 12:00 Stokes J, Smith J, Middleton J; 12:08 Mwangi K, Kariuki M,Muchai L; 12:16 Gen. Karikuki P. M, Ngunjiri D, Kamau K; 12:24 Oyaro Y,Soigwa T, Kamau H; 12:32 Kotecha S, Pidolia D, Patel R; 12:40 Sheikh A,Marshall I, Khagram S; 12:48 Halai H, Kudrati F, Pirbhai Q; 12:56 Gudka S, Alibhai R, Sasan D; 13:04 King'ori J, Gathuri P, Kimanthi D; 13:12 Khagram R, Virji M, Pasta A;13:20 Sheikh I, Shah R, Imtiaz Z; 13:28 Dhanji Aa, Jamal Aly, Ismail F; 13:36 Sagoo H, Soud J, Ranpura V; 13:44 Wahome M, Ndede K, Mbugua M; 13:52 Dr. Muthuuri J.M, Herter F, Maru D. J; 14:00 Hashiguchi T, Obara F.

Vet Lab