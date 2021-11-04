NYS temporarily takes control of Kemsa

Mary Chao Mwadime

Chairperson  of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Board Mary Chao Mwadime addressing the media on November 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on Thursday announced that all non-core staff will work from home for 30 days amid restructuring. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.