PPE held by Kemsa valued at Sh790m has 'expired'

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kemsa procured the consignment at a higher price owing to their high demand when Kenya first recorded positive Covid-19 cases in March 2020.
  • Kemsa is said to have procured N95 (1860) masks at Sh1,300 apiece against the market price of Sh700. It ordered 5,000 pieces.

Personal protective equipment worth Sh790 million held by the national medical supplier has expired, a parliamentary committee heard yesterday.

