Covid millionaires scandal: Senate team recommends investigation into CEO, five others

Jonah Manjari

Suspended Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The Senate's standing committee on health has recommended that investigative agencies look into suspended Kemsa (Kenya Medical Supplies Authority) chief executive, Jonah Manjari, and five other officials over alleged procurement irregularities.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.