Hides and skins firm that supplied Covid masks

By  Samwel Owino

A go-down in Thika that sold hides and skins changed business to become one of the major supplier of masks delivered to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), a parliamentary committee heard on Monday.

