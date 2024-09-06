CS Kindiki: Cause of Nyeri school fire still unknown, probe underway

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said that the cause of a tragic dormitory fire that killed 17 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County is still unknown.

This comes as senior government officials, including President William Ruto who is in China, ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy and promised that those responsible will be held to account.

Speaking at the scene of the tragedy, CS Kindiki announced that the Central Regional Commissioner will be providing updates on recovery, evacuation as well as psycho-socio support to the affected.

“At this juncture we cannot provide all the information the public is seeking in regard to the incident. But we assure that forensic information is being collected and we will get to the bottom of it. If anybody was culpable they will be held to account,” Prof Kindiki said.

The government also faced challenges in accounting for the students since some of them had been picked up by their parents and residents living near the school in the aftermath of the tragedy. CS Kindiki requested those who had picked pupils from the school following the tragedy to report this to the designated research and rescue command center.

Earlier, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the school has a total enrolment of 824 students. Of these, 402 are boys while 422 are girls. Of the total enrolment, 156 boys and 160 girls are boarders while the rest are day scholars.

All the 156 boys boarders were accommodated in the ill-fated dormitory.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was also at the scene today, called upon school administrators across the country to ensure strict adherence to the standards on construction of dormitories.

He said the parents have been allowed to visit the scene so as to get closure.