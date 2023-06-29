Nuclear agency gets new acting boss as Collins Juma exits

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency has appointed Justus Ambutsi Wabuyabo as Acting Chief Executive Officer from July 1, 2023.

The appointment follows Engineer Collins Gordon Juma’s procession on terminal leave, having served the company since 2016.

The new Acting CEO is rising to the position just four years after joining the company as Director, Legal and Regulatory Services and Corporation Secretary.

He previously served as General Manager, Legal and Corporate Services at National Water and Harvesting Authority, and as a lecturer at Kenya School of Law and Mount Kenya University.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Ambutsi is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with experience of over two decades. He holds a Master’s Degree in International Law from the University of Nairobi, and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Moi University. He is also a Certified Public Secretary, Commissioner of Oaths, a Notary Public and an Accredited Governance Auditor.

He is a Member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), East African Law Society(EALS), Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association (CLA) and the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS).

Mr Justus will now be expected to drive implementation of Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme, and to carry out research and development for the energy sector.