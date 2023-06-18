Kenya hosts top regional nuclear safety conference in Nairobi

Regional experts are meeting in Nairobi from Monday to discuss safety in the use of radiation and nuclear technologies.

The week-long forum brings together representatives from 22 countries and resource persons from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Convened by the IAEA and the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), the talks are expected to produce resolutions that will help promote research, education and public awareness of nuclear applications in health, security and energy.

Participants will take stock of the hits and misses in the quest to establish an effective regulatory infrastructure to ensure the safety and security of radioactive sources and the protection of the public, property and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation.

The focus of the meeting is "Implementation of the IAEA Safety Standards and Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources, including the Supplementary Guidance".

According to KNRA Director General James Keter Chumba, who will open the forum, nuclear regulators in the region are keen to explore further cooperation.

“We are happy to host this event and believe it can only get better. We are engaging with the best in the industry and regulatory stakeholders to assure the public of the highest safety possible under the latest industry standards,” Mr Keter told The Nation.

He added: “We are not leaving anything to chance. As the regulator, we endeavour to develop regulations and put in place an effective regulatory framework. Through technical cooperation projects, we will continue to build technical capacity and competency to ensure that safety of in the utilization of nuclear technology.”

Some of the KNRA's recent attempts to improve safety include training Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers in April on detecting and dealing with threats from chemical, biological and radiological materials.

Late last month, Kenya participated in a major conference hosted by the US government in Washington DC, where countries discussed the need to establish nuclear power programmes that meet the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

At the crucial talks, countries shared experiences in what experts say is a significant leap forward as eminent scientists, politicians and regulators gather to discuss opportunities and challenges.

“We hope to learn from the rest of the world with a view to achieving unparalleled safety in harnessing nuclear energy. We look forward to positive engagements,” said Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority chairman Omondi Anyanga.

Meanwhile, Kenya has signed a memorandum of understanding with the US as part of the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST Project), an initiative stemming from US President Joe Biden's Leaders' Summit on Climate 2021.