Kenya, US unveil plans to boost nuclear safety

Kenya's nuclear energy drive has received a major boost after the US pledged support for research and development.

Plans are underway for Kenya to host the first Africa-America Nuclear Industry Exhibition in May 2024.

At the same time, the US will establish a clean energy centre in Kenya to support research and training in Africa.

This follows talks between Kenyan and US officials in Washington DC to ensure proper regulatory oversight of nuclear energy development.

The talks resulted in an agreement for the US to assist Kenya in developing a nuclear power plant, establishing a nuclear regulatory framework, training and research.

The Kenyan team visited two of the 17 US national laboratories in Idaho and New Mexico. The delegation also visited the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station in Virginia, where they gained insights into advanced reactor technologies and best practices in the nuclear industry.

Energy PS Alex Wachira, Chairman of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Omondi Anyanga and Acting Director General James Keter led the team.

Parliament's Energy Committee Chairman Vincent Musyoka and the CEO of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency Collins Juma participated in the visits.

"We had fruitful discussions. Our team came back with valuable experience. We are determined to explore further collaborations with various partners to ensure that we pursue the nuclear journey productively and to the highest standards of safety and efficiency," said Mr Anyanga.

Mr Keter said: "Done right, everyone wins. We are working with the best in the industry and regulatory stakeholders to assure the public of the highest level of safety according to the latest industry standards."

In addition to establishing an energy training centre ahead of this year's climate change conference (CoP28) in the United Arab Emirates, US officials pledged support for the development of nuclear-related curricula for Kenya's universities and technical institutions.

Last year, during the African Leadership Summit, the US and Kenya signed an agreement as part of the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor

Technology (FIRST Project) as part of President Joe Biden's 2021 Leaders' Summit on Climate.

The FIRST programme aims to support 20 countries seeking to establish or expand their nuclear energy programmes to meet clean energy needs while maintaining the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation.

The focus is on helping countries realise the potential of smaller modular reactors and advanced reactors to meet their clean energy needs, including lower costs, smaller carbon footprints and the ability to integrate with other clean energy sources such as wind and solar power.