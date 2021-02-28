Do you believe Kenya is ready to produce nuclear energy by 2027?

Collins Juma

Nuclear Power and Energy Agency chief executive officer Collins Juma. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Nuclear power generation will complement geothermal sources for baseload generation in the country.
  • Currently, 30 countries operate about 450 reactors with additional 50 new reactors under construction around the world.

 Germany is cutting down and actually planning to phase out nuclear generation power plants eventually, whereas in the USA, plans are in place to build more nuclear plants to replace decommissioned ones and expand the plants. Why the contrast and why is Kenya going the USA way by planning to build a nuclear plant? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

