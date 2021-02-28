Do you believe Kenya is ready to produce nuclear energy by 2027?

Germany is cutting down and actually planning to phase out nuclear generation power plants eventually, whereas in the USA, plans are in place to build more nuclear plants to replace decommissioned ones and expand the plants. Why the contrast and why is Kenya going the USA way by planning to build a nuclear plant? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Nuclear power provides electricity that is stable, reliable, available, clean, and cost effective at capacity factor above 95 per cent. This, therefore, means that the power is available at baseload throughout the year except during refuelling which takes place every two years. Nuclear power generation will complement geothermal sources for baseload generation in the country.

Currently, 30 countries operate about 450 reactors with additional 50 new reactors under construction around the world. The USA is only but one of several countries spread across the world undertaking construction of new nuclear power plants. The decision by Germany to decommission their nuclear reactors is informed more by politics than technology. However, their nuclear power plants have been in operation for the last five decades and are due for decommissioning in 2022.

Additionally, Germany is connected to the European power pool and can, therefore, tap into the massive electricity generated within the pool and may just use the renewable energy to complement their consumption, but as to whether this will be the reality in 2022 remains to be seen.

Your agency promised Kenyans that by 2027, this country will be in a position to produce nuclear energy. Are we on course? What are the achievements and challenges encountered in this journey? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) is the national framework that guides energy sector planning in the country and determines the implementation timelines for power projects. Initially the LCPDP had placed nuclear power inclusion to the Kenyan grid by 2027. However, due to slow growth of power demand, this has been revised to 2036. Meanwhile, NuPEA’s plans and activities remain on course as shall be guided by LCPDP depending on the electricity demand.

Some of the achievements so far include Pre-feasibility Study Report completed; developed the roadmap for the nuclear power programme; peer review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission held in 2015; continuous stakeholder engagement and public participation in the nuclear power programme; enactment of the Nuclear Regulatory Act 2019 (The Act establishes the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority); capacity building initiatives through fellowships and various trainings programmes offered by development partners like IAEA, Korea, US, Russia and China.

Currently, NuPEA has embarked on evaluation of a suitable site which will be used for the construction of the nuclear power plant. The biggest challenge is the slow growth of electricity demand in the country.

How are the aspirations of your agency going to impact on the ordinary lives of citizens? How is nuclear energy linked to the Vision 2030 blueprint? Komen Moris, Eldoret

NuPEA’s stakeholder engagement and public participation will go a long way to ensure that the public is not left out in the development of the nuclear power programme. Moreover, our vision is to provide safe and sustainable energy solutions which will have an impact on the quality, reliability and cost of power in the country. The Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint provided for flagship projects that have significant power requirements. Under the Vision 2030’s economic, political and social pillars, energy has been identified as a key enabler. Nuclear power will provide stable, safe, environmental friendly and affordable electricity that will power the Vision 2030 and spur the country’s economic growth.

Construction of a nuclear plant is a heavy capital investment as it is also a disruptor of lives as many people would have to be moved away from such a facility. Moreover, the security requirements are extraordinary. How is the agency planning for these three things? Byron Abwao, Chemelil

Nuclear Power Programme is a capital intensive investment. However, the operation and maintenance costs are very low in comparison to other technologies. The lifespan of a nuclear power plant is 60 years and can be refurbished to run for another 20 years, which makes the total operational life to 80 years as compared to other sources of the same capacity which have lifespan of not more than 25 years. This makes nuclear power plants better placed to provide lower cost of electricity and extended period for return on investment.

In terms of displacement of affected persons, elaborate considerations are put in place when carrying out site selection to minimise the level of disruption and adequate compensation will be undertaken as per the necessary laws. The nuclear security requirements are a key consideration in the implementation of the programme and are fully addressed in accordance with the international standards.

What measures have you put in place to ensure that people will be fully compensated in case of compulsory takeover of their parcels of lands by the government? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The government has a comprehensive policy for compensation of persons affected in the course of implementation of national projects. This policy will apply to the people affected by the nuclear power project.

In August 2020, NuPEA announced plans to build a Sh540 billion nuclear power plant on a site in Tana River County with funding from the private sector. Two questions arise: have you found the private sector players willing to partner with the agency on this project? Secondly, have you identified countries that the agency would partner with to supply the raw materials for the nuclear facility? Kinuthia Mwangi, Nairobi

NuPEA is currently undertaking evaluation and studies to determine the technology to deploy for power generation. The choice of technology will determine the cost of the nuclear plant to be constructed. Similarly, the financing model of the nuclear power project is yet to be agreed upon. The government is in the process of identifying the strategic partners for this project once the studies are completed.

As residents of Tana River County, how will we benefit from the planned nuclear power plant? Mwanajuma Hadija, Tana River

As earlier mentioned, the final sites of the nuclear power plants are yet to be determined. However, a host county to a nuclear power plant would derive many benefits which include infrastructure development such as roads, electricity, and social amenities. In addition, nuclear power plants create numerous employment opportunities for local communities apart from the spins offs that are associated with the operation of the plant.

Though the University of Nairobi has had the Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology for many years, would you say that Kenya has enough manpower in the nuclear energy sector to effectively run a nuclear power programme? Jackton Murungi, Nairobi

NuPEA is continuously building human and institutional capacity in readiness for efficient implementation of the nuclear power programme. The Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology at the University of Nairobi provides training for various nuclear science and technology applications in the country.

In addition to this, NuPEA has partnered with local and international institutions in order to develop the human resources required to safely and successfully implement the nuclear power programme. Further, NuPEA is developing a comprehensive human resource development masterplan that will be implemented in building the human resources for the nuclear power programme.

NuPEA also serves as the National Liaison Office, which coordinates the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology in the country. NuPEA interlinks with the IAEA on capacity building of Kenyans through short and long-term courses that aid in the development of the workforce. Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) will also provide training opportunities in the area of nuclear engineering.

Have you considered whether there is enough demand for electricity, and adequate distribution network to take up whatever electricity you will be generating? Clement Obado, Kericho

The Least Cost Power Development Plan anticipates that by the year 2036, there shall be growth in demand due to implementation of Vision 2030 flagship projects and the Big Four Agenda. Nuclear power will, therefore, be one of the baseload options to provide electricity to meet the projected demand. One of the considerations in the development of a nuclear power programme is the electric grid, which requires that the development of the nuclear power project incorporate a dedicated grid to transmit the power.

The 2016 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) report by the International Atomic Energy Agency had recommended that Kenya needed a single Bill to cover all nuclear regulatory matters and determine the approach for regulatory oversight of the nuclear power programme. To what extent has this recommendation been met? Kevin Mutuku, Kitengela

The Nuclear Regulatory Act 2019 was enacted into law in December 2019 which established the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KENRA) as the independent national nuclear regulator. The Act comprehensively covers issues of nuclear safety and safeguards.

NuPEA in August 2020 sought the approval of the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) for its Sh540 billion nuclear power plant. Has Nema completed the review and what are their recommendations? Abdi Hassan, Nairobi