There’s no place for the timid in the world, ye Kenyan youth

Kenya ni Mimi

Youths following the proceedings during the launch of ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on December 07, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Miss Tatyana

What you need to know:

  • Are we, children of Africa destined to sit back and watch from a distance?
  • Are we only here to applaud, standing from a distance? 

"Life began for me when I ceased to admire and began to remember," says American writer Willa Cather.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Top teachers union official takes early retirement

  2. Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Six months on and no end in sight

  3. Understanding Philip Ochieng’s addiction to literature 

  4. PRIME Five locked-down counties snap up nearly half of vaccine doses

  5. PRIME Who killed these men?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.