Here’s how to extricate youth from snare of violent extremism

Somalia security personnel

Somali security personnel walk past burning vehicles as they secure an area in Mogadishu on July 30, 2017, after a car bomb explosion in the Somalian capital. Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by Al-Shabaab

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  Melinda Kirwa

Journalism Student

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabaab and local affiliates constantly wage war on citizens.
  • Extremism is caused by social, political and economic factors.

People aged between 18 and 34 form approximately 25 percent of the population.
They are the most productive group but it is sad that they have become prone to radicalisation and violent extremism.

