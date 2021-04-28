Here’s how to extricate youth from snare of violent extremism

People aged between 18 and 34 form approximately 25 percent of the population.

They are the most productive group but it is sad that they have become prone to radicalisation and violent extremism.

In Kenya, Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabaab and local affiliates constantly wage war on citizens. Extremism is caused by social, political and economic factors.

Specialists have grouped these into three categories; push, pull and contextual factors.

Push factors are those that impel individuals towards violent extremism such as inequality, discrimination and denial of rights.

Pull factors are tactics terror groups use to lure recruits by providing lucrative benefits, programmes and services.

Contextual factors are those that give rise to the emergence of violent extremism groups such as corruption and criminality.

The internet and social media play a big role in radicalisation through dissemination of information and engagement of an audience interested in radical and violent messages.

While the government and other stakeholders are using the same channels to fight this global threat, more can be done.

Anti-extremism campaigns

A combination of the traditional and technology-based methods can help stop violent extremism.

Take art for example. It influences society in many ways. It changes opinion, tells stories, instils values and virtues and even yields social interactions.

If used well, it can be an effective, non-violent means to fight against violent extremism.

Young people are the main consumers of art and the government can achieve more if it used comedians, actors, animators, sculptors, painters among others to run anti-extremism campaigns.

When schools and colleges resume fully, for example, the National Drama and Music Festivals will make a comeback.

This will be a good chance to pass across anti-extremism messages in the form of plays, drama, poems, songs among others.

But as theatre paralysis continues due to Covid-19 pandemic, we can record some of the creative content, blended with cultural history, and post it online.

In the villages, especially at the coast and in the north, the government can take anti-extremism campaigns to household level. It can use parents, clerics and elders to provide wise counsel to young people and educate them on the dangers of becoming extremists.

Melinda, 20, studies Journalism at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.