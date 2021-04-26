Obesity: Don’t kill yourself just to overcome this weighty issue

Exercising man

The society now thinks people should not be fat at all even when it is healthy.

By  Miraya Esther 

What you need to know:

  • Women find better results by eating for 10 hours and fasting for 14.
  • Teens should eat a balanced diet in portions that fit their energy needs.

I have witnessed teenagers and friends in their 20s battling a problem that affects many young people: Obesity.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyan woman and child stuck in India

  2. Obesity: Don’t kill yourself just to overcome this weighty issue

  3. Uhuru names panel to pick IEBC team

  4. Somalia in ‘danger zone’ as cracks appear in army

  5. Ex-Chad PM to head transitional government

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.