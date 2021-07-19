Night of horror as 13 die in tanker fire

Malanga tragedy

Residents of Malanga village in Gem, Siaya County, at the scene where 13 people were burnt to death and 31 others sustained serious injuries while siphoning petrol on Saturday night. This happened moments after a tanker transporting petrol was involved in an accident on the Kisumu-Busia highway.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yet another village plunged into mourning as 13 people die in fuel tanker explosion.
  • Dozens of people are fighting for their lives in hospitals after suffering severe burns.

Around 9.30pm on Saturday, a tanker ferrying thousands of litres of petrol from Kisumu to Busia collided head-on with a milk truck at Malanga in Gem, Siaya County.

